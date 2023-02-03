Police claimed to have recovered a few letters penned by the policeman accused of killing Odisha health minister Naba Kisore Das, from a sewage tank of the Jharsuguda airport police station.

The crime branch intensified its probe into the minister’s death from multiple gunshot wounds, after he was fired at by assistant sub-inspector Gopal Das on January 29.

According to a crime branch team led by ADG Arun Bothra, police visited the premises of the Jharsuguda Airport police station on Wednesday and carried out an intensive search. Gopal Das had dumped some of his handwritten letters in the police station’s lavatory and flushed them, police added.

Police said a team along with sewage workers dug out the sewage tank at the police station to retrieve the letters. It has words written in Odia and English in red letters, which are not clearly visible, police added.

The septic tank was being excavated since late Wednesday and over 20 pieces of paper were found, police said. The ink on the letters is now illegible after being diluted in water and the pieces of paper will be sent to the forensic lab, they added.

According to sources in the crime branch, Gopal Das wrote these letters before the incident and they could reveal why he killed the minister. He wanted to reveal the reason behind his actions and, if he was killed after attacking the minister, then investigators could have found this handwritten letter in his pocket, sources added.

Sources said but Gopal was nabbed after the incident and after confessing to his act, he realised there was no need for a handwritten letter and tried destroying it. The letter was in his pocket when he was brought to the airport police station after the incident, where he threw it inside the lavatory and flushed it away, they added.

Experts are also investigating the minister’s Innova car found on the premises of Badamal police station in Jharsuguda.

(With inputs from Suit Saa & Jitendriya Debata)

