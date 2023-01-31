Continuing its investigation into the murder of Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das, the crime branch on Tuesday questioned accused shooter assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Das’s family, along with the minister’s driver and personal security officer.

The incident took place on Sunday as soon as the minister got off his car and was about to walk to the newly built BJD office in Jharsuguda district around 12.30 pm. Gopal was nabbed by local residents and handed over to police. The ASI is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

According to the hospital statement, 60-year-old Das was admitted with gunshot wounds on his left chest. “On operating, was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart…But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries," the statement said.

The minister, who was first rushed to Jharsuguda hospital, was later flown to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar, in an air ambulance.

THE PROBE

Two teams of the crime branch visited Jharsuguda. One team visited the crime scene at Gandhi Chhak. ADG Crime Branch Arun Bothra visited the location with forensic team, while another team left for the accused’s elder brother’s house in Brajarajnagar.

The crime branch also interrogated Das’s driver, PSO and some of his supporters in Jharsuguda.

A four-member team of the crime branch reached ASI Gopal’s paternal house in Jaleshwarpur at Ganjam District and interrogated his wife Jayanti, elder brother Satyanarayan and other family members. The crime branch officials questioned Gopal’s elder brother and his wife about his mental health. Satyanarayan had a hotel in Brajarajnagar, where accused Gopal was posted.

A team also visited the area to capture 3D images of the crime scene.

ACTION

According to an order from the Home department, Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain has been transferred and attached to State Police Headquarters, Cuttack. He is replaced by Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch produced Gopal, in the JMFC Residential Court on Monday and applied for a seven-day remand. However, the appeal was stayed by the JMFC court and the accused was sent to Jharsuguda Sub-Jail. Another application for the remand of the accused was filed on Tuesday, according to public prosecutor Harishan Agarwal.

THREE-TIME MLA

Das was a strong leader from the western part of the state and a three-time MLA. The minister, who was believed to be the richest in the state cabinet, had a penchant for luxury cars and owned 40 of them.

Condoling his untimely death, chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the Biju Janata Dal leader was an asset to the government and his party. The minister was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, after a policeman fired at him when he reached Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda for a programme early in the morning.

Formerly associated with the Congress, Naba Kisore joined the BJD just before the 2019 assembly elections and became an MLA for the third consecutive time. He was later given the charge of the health and family welfare department and, as health minister, successfully dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic in the state in 2020 and 2021. Known to have efficiently handled the mass vaccination drive against Covid, he left many impressed with his performance as health minister.

Das’s last rites were performed on Monday. The Odisha government has also announced a three-day state mourning.

