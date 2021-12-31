Odisha: Naxal Issues, Crime Against Women and Children Top Priority for New DGP Sunil Bansal

Sunil Kumar Bansal on Friday took charge as Odisha’s new director general of police. The IPS officer assumed charge by receiving the guard of honour at the state police headquarters in Cuttack.

Earlier this month, the 1987-batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre was appointed as the new DGP by chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Later, the appointments committee of the cabinet approved his premature repatriation to his parent cadre, Government of Odisha.

In his first interaction with the media, Bansal said he will give high priority to Naxal issues, crime against women and children, law and order. “Odisha Police have a good reputation at a national level and I hope I will continue the same," he said.

Before being appointed as the DGP, Bansal was serving as the special director, intelligence bureau (IB).

Former DGP Abhay’s tenure also ended on the day. He was earlier scheduled to retire in June. His tenure, however, was extended till December 31 by the state government.

