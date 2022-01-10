Odisha Orders 5 Lakh RT-PCR Test Kits of Tata MD’s OmiSure for Omicron Detection

The Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd. (Tata MD) has received an order for 5 lakh ‘OmiSure’ RT-PCR kits from Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL). Odisha became the first State in the country to place an order for the kits for detection of Omicron variant in Covid-19 positive samples.

The kit has been developed in partnership with ICMR for the detection of the Omicron variant. As ‘OmiSure’ specifically identifies Omicron without the need for genome sequencing, it will help the government to combat the Omicron spread within the State.

Tata MD Check RT-PCR OmiSure is the only test approved by the ICMR for RT-PCR detection of the Omicron variant. It targets 3 genes with a single tube, fully multiplexed assay in a unique design that identifies simultaneous S-gene Target Failure (SGTF) and S-Gene Mutation Amplification (SGMA).

As many as 28 more cases were confirmed in Odisha taking the tally to 103, informed the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) to the State Health & Family Welfare Department today.

