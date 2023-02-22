Home » News » India » Odisha Constable 'Conspires' to Kill Former MLA, Gets Transferred to District Police Headquarter

Odisha Constable 'Conspires' to Kill Former MLA, Gets Transferred to District Police Headquarter

As per information, Kolabira Police constable Saroj Das said that he would kill the former Brijrajnagar MLA on police station premises

By: Basanta Kumar Kar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 00:22 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Kolabira Police constable Saroj Das allegedly had plans to kill a former MLA. (Image: News18)
While the murder mystery of former health minister Nab Kishore Das is yet to unfold, another incident has come out in Odisha. As per information, Saroj Das, a Constable of Kolabira Police, has conspired to kill Brajarajnagar MLA Anup Sai in Jharsuguda district over personal enmity. After the incident came out, Saroj Das was transferred to the district police headquarters.

It is said that Saroj said his plans in the police station while in an inebriated condition on 8 February. As per information, Das said that he would kill the former Brijrajnagar MLA on police station premises. However, when the matter came to light, the constable was transferred to the reserve police last Thursday.

In the case of the much-discussed double murder in Jharsuguda in 2016, the deceased Kalpana Das was the cousin of Constable Saroj Das.

In 2016, 32-year-old Kalpana Das and her daughter Babli Das, 14, were brutally murdered in Jharsuguda. The former lawmaker, convicted in the double murder case, is out on bail now.

Constable Saroj identified the body from Kalpana Das’s photo issued by Chakradharnagar Police at that time.

There are rumours that he wants to take revenge over the incident and said such things inside the police station. However, Das said such things while in an inebriated condition or there was some conspiracy behind it. The police are investigating it.

Social Activist Biranchi Sahu said, “It is a matter of concern to give a life threat to a public representative. People are raising questions about Police activities. It is not acceptable at all. Local Police and administration should investigate and take immediate action on it."

“The matter should not be taken lightly and investigated thoroughly. Who is behind this incident should come under the purview of Investigation," said advocate Dinesh Jain.

