Odisha: President Murmu Will Likely Visit Native Village in Aug 2023, Special Circuit House to be Built in Rairangpur

President Droupadi Murmu, fondly remembered by locals of her village Pahadapur in Mayurbhanj district, is yet to visit after taking office. Even as people are eagerly awaiting a visit by the daughter of the soil, the President cannot visit yet since there is a lack of necessary infrastructure for her and her security guards.

However, a guesthouse is being constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crores in view of the President’s visit to the village on the anniversary of her husband’s death on 1st August 2023.

The president’s village is undergoing a change as the administration is planning various development projects in Rairangpur, Badampahad, Pahadpur and Upabebha of Mayurbhanj district. Necessary arrangements are being made for President’s visit as per protocol.

If the President visits the village, her security personnel will consist of at least seven officers of the rank of Colonel or Brigadier, 15 NCOs and 140 enlisted men for central security. Similarly, there will be at least ten senior officers as assistants to the President, as secretary, joint secretary, and OSDs. Apart from this, state police and other security guards will also be deployed.

Former DGP Sanjib Marik said, “There will be 3 tier security coordination for President. Firstly there will be bodyguards around the President, then special branch of local police or intelligence of state will be deployed. Finally armed police will also deployed for security purpose."

On the other hand, a special circuit house will be built in Rairangpur for the accommodation of high-ranking officers and the President. The land has been identified and plans are ready. It has been reported that a total of five acres of land has been allotted under Rairangpur Tehsil, a suburb of Rairangpur city.

In this regard, a special plan has been sent to the municipal office from the central PWD department. According to this plan, two five-storied buildings will be built, which will include a president’s room, drawing room, conference room, parking area, garden and space for all the central staff and security forces engaged in duties. However, while it is said that this construction will be done immediately, there are also plans for the road connecting to her native village Upabeda and in-laws’ village Pahadpur.

After all the construction is completed, the President may come to Rairangpur in 2023 for her husband’s death anniversary.

“Madam Murmu comes every year to attend the death anniversary of her husband. But in terms of protocol, she has not come this year. We are expecting madam to come on 1st August 2023 for this purpose" said Narendra Lohara, a relative of President Murmu.

As per sources, the President is in contact with locals to learn about the news in Rairangpur and Kusumi, including discussing the development in the area. Munna Pratihari is someone the President is constantly in touch with and she has discussed the arrangement for the Jio 5G launch with him over the last few days. They have also spoken about major issues in the region such as the development of railways. He said that the President also talked about the development of industry, health and education.

“I talked with her about a week ago. We discussed the launch of 5G in Pahadpur and [she talked] about the development of the road and tribals of the region," Pratihari said.

The tribal areas of Kusumi and Rairangpur have high hopes from the President and are eagerly waiting for her visit.

