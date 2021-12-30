Odisha Registers 5 New Omicron Cases, Tally Rises to 14

Odisha today reported five more Omicron cases as the tally in the state rises to 14. All of them had tested positive for Covid-19 while the samples were sent to the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar to ascertain the variant of the virus.

Genome sequencing conducted at the ILS gave confirmation for the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Earlier, nine foreign returnees had tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19. Odisha had on December 21 reported the first case of Omicron with two foreign returnees (Nigeria and Qatar) testing positive for the variant. The State today also reported 225 fresh Covid-19 cases.

