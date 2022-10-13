Odisha: Six Forest Officials Injured After Elephant Attacks Patrolling Vehicle

As many as six forest department officials were injured after an elephant attacked their patrolling vehicle in Khumkut of Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary in Odisha’s Balasore district on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred while the forest officials had gone to the area to ward off the elephant wreaking havoc there.

Forest officer Bhagyashree Dwivedi, forest guard Sasikala Sahu and four other forest personnel reached the area around 10:30 pm and tried to drive the giant animal away from human settlement. For about an hour, the elephant played hide and seek with the forest department staff before attacking their vehicle.

The animal pushed the patrolling party’s SUV and threw it into a ditch. All six forest personnel sitting inside the vehicle were injured.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the elephant left the area and ran away into the forest due to repeated honking by the vehicle driver.

The officials somehow managed to come out of the vehicle and were admitted to Nilagiri hospital for treatment. The vehicle was also recovered later at night.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here