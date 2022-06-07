Odisha: Supporters of Steel Plant Block Activist Medha Patkar's Entry to Dhinkia Village

Activist Medha Patkar faced strong protest and public ire while visiting Dhinkia village in the Jagatsinghpur district, where JSW has proposed to set up a mega steel plant. After meeting Debendra Swain, who led the protest against the proposed JSW plant at Kujang sub-jail, Patkar was heading to Dhinkia village to meet Swain’s family members.

Residents, who support the project, staged a protest at the entrance to their village. Facing public opposition, Patkar returned without meeting Swain’s family members. “There is different news coming out regarding the project. We came here to know about the actual fact from the villagers. We discussed with local people about the facilities they are getting from the company and government. They did not oppose us."

“We are fine and living in harmony. We don’t know why she is coming to our village. We will not allow any leader to enter our village and create a disturbance," said Nirvaya Samantray, a resident of the village.

Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Utkal Steel Ltd (JUSL) has proposed to set up a 13.2 MTPA integrated steel project at the site near Paradip in Jagatsingh district with an investment of Rs 65,000 crore. Earlier, Posco had planned to set up a 12 million-tonne capacity steel project at the site with an investment of Rs 52,000 crore. But following public resistance as well as regulatory hurdles, the South Korean steel major officially withdrew from the project.

