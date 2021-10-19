Odisha Teacher Missing Case: School Committee President, Who Escaped Custody, Arrested

In a major development, the police nabbed absconding Gobinda Sahu, the president of the school managing committee who is accused in the missing case of Mamita Meher, a lady teacher from Mahaling Sunshine School in Kalahandi. Sahu escaped from the Titlagarh police custody earlier and he was arrested from Mudhipadar village under Bangomunda block of Bolangir district on Tuesday.

Taking his Twitter handle, Balangir SP informed that the prime accused has been apprehended. The police had classified him as ‘Most Wanted’ and announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 for information on his whereabouts, later it was raised to Rs 1 lakh. Police have put up posters of Sahu in different places to facilitate his identification.

Police on Tuesday exhumed a half-charred decomposed body from an under-construction stadium near the school campus. A gold chain and an anklet have also been recovered from the site. The identity of the body is yet to be established.

Sindhekela police on Tuesday seized an abandoned car reportedly registered in the name of Sahu. Raising the issue, opposition parties demanded the removal of Minister of State Home, Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra. The various units of Congress, including the leaders of State Mahila Congress and the student’s wing of the Congress, took out protests at various parts of the State.

The Bhubaneswar district BJP also took out rallies demanding Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s dismissal. The BJP members marching towards the Lok Seva Bhawan were stopped by police at Lower PMG. A team of BJP Mahila morcha is planning to meet the family members of the victim.

BJP MP from Kalahandi, Basant Panda, said, “Minister of State Captain Dibyashankar Mishra was having a rapport with the school president Govind Sahu who escaped from the police custody. The minister has involvement in the incident so he should resign from the post."

“Minister Dibyashankar Mishra has several photos with accused Govind Sahu and he has involvement in this case. Minister should resign," said Congress MLA from Kantabanji, Santosh Singh Saluja.

Responding to the allegation of oppositions, BJD Spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said in a statement that “The missing of a woman school teacher and escape of a person, who was detained in connection with the case, from police custody are sensitive matters and investigation is on." Mohanty further appealed the Odisha BJP and Congress to desist from playing cheap politics on such sensitive issues.

(With inputs from Chandrabhanu Molana and Anshuman Patra from Balangir and Kalahandi)

