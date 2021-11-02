Odisha Tehsildar Raided in Disproportionate Assets Case; Five PAN Cards, Cash Seized

During a raid on an Odisha tehsildar, the vigilance department recovered huge amounts of cash and illegal documents including more than one PAN card. On Tuesday, raids were conducted at the houses and properties of Nimapada Tehsildar and in-charge Sub-Registrar Ramachandra Jena on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. When the vigilance officials intercepted Jena near his official residence while he was on his way to the office, he was found in possession of Rs 4,65,000 and at least five PAN cards. However, Jena allegedly failed to give any satisfactory reply about these.

Subsequently, the Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous raids at his government residence in Nimapada and houses at CDA, Dhanamandala and Garadpur. The officials seized Rs 50,000 from Jena’s official residence. The former Vigilance SP Debadutta Pattnaik said the accused will be more trouble because he was in charge of two crucial departments of government.

As many as five PAN cards in his name with different numbers were also seized from his possession. However, his father’s name in each of the cards has been mentioned differently. Moreover, Income Tax authorities have been roped in to conduct further investigation into the case. Income Tax consultant Dipak Sahu said with the State Vigilance department, the Income Tax department also investigate his source of income.

