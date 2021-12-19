Odisha to Launch Air Health Service Tomorrow, Give Access of High-Quality Treatment to Remote People

In a move that is touted as a milestone in the healthcare system of Odisha, CM will be inaugurating air health services tomorrow. People of remote areas will get health services easily at their doorsteps. All are hopeful for the new service and are welcoming it.

Through this service, people of remote & cutoff will be getting high-quality treatment at their doorsteps. State Government is going to take another major step towards enhancing healthcare services. Mukhyamantri Vaayu Swasthya Seva(Chief Minister’s air health service) is set to begin from tomorrow. Through this service, the specialist doctor will reach near the patients. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Vaayu Swasthya Seva’ (Air Health Services) at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, tomorrow. The medical team will reach the patients by special helicopter and provide necessary treatment. In the first phase, this service will be inaugurated for Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Nuapadha districts. Patients can also be airlifted if needed. The facility will also be available in other districts later.

Naba Das, Health Minister, Odisha said that " It is a trailblazing initiative of the state. It is a historic decision of the state govt. This will inaugurate at Biju Pattnaik Internation Airport tomorrow at 11 AM. Poor and Critically ill patients will get health services easily. It will be implemented as per the requirement of concerned district administration and managed properly."

This service will be quite helpful in remote and cutoff areas. People can get health services easily at the doorsteps through the Chief Minister’s Air Health Service. While People are being deprived of health care Chief Minister’s air health service will be a ray of hope. Health care can easily reach asses even in the most vulnerable are and critically ill. Export teams can reach people with the necessary equipment in case of major accidents. It is a very good move. As per requirement Patients can be airlifted. Health experts also welcomed the Chief Minister’s air health service.

Dr. Niroj Mishra, Health Expert said that" It is a very good decision to provide health service in remote areas. The medical team can reach near the patients and provide treatment. Even if the patient can be airlifted if required. It will also be helpful at the time of emergency. in case of major accidents, an expert team can reach the spot. It is most welcome".

To strengthen Health care state govt has implemented the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in all districts of Odisha. 3.5 Crore people from 3 lakh families to get health service facilities under the scheme. After Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Mukhyamantri Vaayu Swasthya Seva is a big decision to enhance the healthcare in the state.

