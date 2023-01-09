Home » News » India » Odisha: Tourist Bus From Madhya Pradesh Catches Fire in Puri, No Casualty

Odisha: Tourist Bus From Madhya Pradesh Catches Fire in Puri, No Casualty

The bus was carrying passengers from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. Around 25 tourists travelling on the bus lost all their belongings in the mishap

Advertisement

By: Akshay Mishra

News18

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 23:35 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Locals informed the firefighters about the fire as soon as the blaze was spotted (Representative Image: PTI)
Locals informed the firefighters about the fire as soon as the blaze was spotted (Representative Image: PTI)

A tourist bus carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh to Puri’s Jagannath Temple was completely gutted in a fire on Monday. No casualty was reported in the incident, as when the bus caught fire, it was parked near the temple and all passengers were out of it.

The bus was carrying passengers from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. Around 25 tourists travelling on the bus lost all their belongings in the mishap.

Locals informed the firefighters about the fire as soon as the blaze was spotted. However, by the time the fire was doused, tourists’ belongings worth lakhs were gutted.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Local police, fire service, political leaders, and social service groups showed up at the spot and extended support to the people who lost their valuables in the fire.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: January 09, 2023, 23:35 IST
last updated: January 09, 2023, 23:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Sets Temperatures Soaring In Turtleneck Crop Sweater And Woollen Skirt, Check Out The Diva's Stylish Winter Looks

+10PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Photo With Daughter Vamika Will Melt Your Hearts, See Their Adorable Family Pictures