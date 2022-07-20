Odisha Tribals Nurture 'High Hopes' of ST Upliftment from Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu will be the first tribal woman to occupy the President’s post in India. Coming from a Santhal village in Odisha’s remote Mayurbhanj district, and rising from a class 3 state government employee to school teacher to politician to India’s first woman tribal governor, Murmu’s ascent has been meteoric. And now, she has been nominated for the Presidential election. It is a matter of added pleasure for the 4.5 crore people of Odisha that Murmu belongs to the state.

The state has the unique distinction of having 62 different tribal communities spread over 30 districts and 314 blocks. They constitute 22.85% of the total population of the state and contribute 9.17% to the total tribal population of the country.

One pertinent question is making the rounds among tribal communities and activists — whether Murmu’s elevation to the top job will help in changing the lives of Scheduled Tribes. These sentiments of pride and hope echo across the streets and villages of Rairangpur municipality in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

“We are overwhelmed that Droupadi Murmu will be the first tribal woman to be the President of India. She is an inspiration for all. We believe that she will take the necessary steps for the development of women and tribals," said tribal leader Koushalya Naik.

“It is a matter of pride for us. Tribal people are also backward in several fields. We are happy that a tribal and Santhal woman is, going by the numbers, almost certain to become President. We nurture high hopes that vexed tribal issues," said Nirmal Hansdah of Malkangiri.

“As an Odia and tribal, we are very happy. We expect that Droupadi madam will take steps for the development of tribal people on education, social empowerment, etc," said Lipika Majhi of Nabarangpur.

Droupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, in Odisha in a simple Santhal tribal family in the Uparabeda village of Kusumi Block under the Mayurtbhanj district. Murmu started her political career in 1997. She was elected councillor of the district board in Rairangpur in 1997. She has been an MLA twice in Odisha and also got a chance to work as a minister in the Naveen Patnaik government when the BJP was in coalition with the Biju Janata Dal. Murmu was also awarded the Neelkanth Award for Best Legislator by the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

