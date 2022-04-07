Odisha: Two Brothers Arrested for Misappropriating Govt Subsidy of Rs 6.81 Crore

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch has arrested two persons on the charges of misappropriating a government subsidy of Rs 6.81 crore meant for farmers and other beneficiaries. The accused have been identified as Manas Ranjan Dash and Tapas Kumar Dash of Jagatsinghpur district.

Two fraudsters were arrested for duping thousands of beneficiaries. They have opened a company named Sheetal Agro Inputs Pvt. Ltd as a manufacturing company of transplanter machines. It has been revealed that both are misappropriating the subsidy under the DBT scheme. During the financial year 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, Manas in connivance with its eight dealers with fake invoices to supply 504 transplanters and managed to avail subsidy amount of Rs 6,81,53,048 under the DBT scheme. The amount was disbursed in the bank accounts of concerned beneficiaries by the agriculture department and misappropriated the same.

Crime Branch ADG Sanjib Panda said, “EOW has arrested Manas Ranjan Das and his brother Tapas Kumar Das for misappropriating the government subsidy. They had misappropriated the subsidy amount of Rs 6.81 crore with the fake invoice for supplying 504 transplanter machines. They took away a major subsidy amount in cash from them by paying some amounts to the concerned farmers."

During the investigation, fake invoices, money receipts and one hard disk were seized by EOW. They had duped several farmers in 19 districts, including Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Khurda, Kalahandi and Sambalpur. It has been also revealed that eight dealers in several districts were involved in the scam.

