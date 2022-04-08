Odisha Vigilance Seizes Rs 2 Crore Cash & 20 Gold Biscuits at Engineer's House

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths have seized over Rs 2 crore in cash and 20 gold biscuits weighing around 580 gm during a search in the house of an assistant engineer working in the state government’s Water Resources department. He was posted at the Minor Irrigation Division, Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district. A counting machine was used to count large number of wads of currency notes.

The raid was conducted on charges of amassing disproportionate assets by Kartikeswar Roul, who works as the Assistant Engineer at the Minor Irrigation Department in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district, and his second wife Kalpana Pradhan from a flat in Tata Ariana in Bhubaneswar.

20 gold biscuits weighing 580 grams each were also recovered during the raid. The search at Roul’s house had been going on until Friday morning.

Raids were also conducted on other properties of Roul at six places in Khurda and Ganjam districts on Wednesday. The Vigilance found two double-storey buildings, two flats, 7 plots of land and deposits worth over Rs 37 lakh in the name of the assistant engineer.

