Odisha Village Mourns the Death of JWO Rana Pratap Das in Coonoor Chopper Crash

The Krishnachandrapur village in Talcher block of Anugul district in Odisha mourns the death of Rana Pratap Das, who has died in the tragic chopper crash along with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others yesterday at Coonoor hills in Tamil Nadu.

Rana Pratap served in the Air Force for about 12 years as a junior warrant officer. He is survived by a one-year-old son and wife. He was staying in Tamil Nadu. Rana’s wife, Shivangi is a dentist in the IAF, Bihar. His parents live in the village.

Rana Pratap is one among the two children of Sribasta Das and Sushma Das. His father is a retired clerk. Rana’s mother is not keeping well for some time. After the news spread, hundreds of villagers came to his house to express their condolences. Arati Dhal, Rana’s aunty said, “We got the sad news yesterday. It is unbelievable.""Rana’s wife Shuvangi informed us about the incident. He came to the village in October. His father is a heart patient. There is no one in his family to take care of the old parents," said Rana’s brother in law.

Snehalata Das, a family member said, “We are shocked after hearing the news. No word to express about the incident." Antaryami Sahu, a teacher at his school said, “He was a brilliant student. His father has aimed at making his son a soldier and serving the nation. It is unbelievable to hear the news. We are proud of Rana Pratap.".

