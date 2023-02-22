Home » News » India » Odisha Woman's Affair with 21 Pet Cats Lands Her in Trouble as Neighbours Approach Cops

Odisha Woman's Affair with 21 Pet Cats Lands Her in Trouble as Neighbours Approach Cops

Manjubala said she has been keeping cats since 2018 and there is some motive behind the allegations

Advertisement

By: Basanta Kumar Puri

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 22:40 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

An FIR was registered in Odisha’s Ganjam district against the woman for keeping cats at her home. (File photo: AFP)
An FIR was registered in Odisha’s Ganjam district against the woman for keeping cats at her home. (File photo: AFP)

As the saying goes dogs are man’s best friend, a woman’s best friend seems to be a cat. Maybe not every woman on the planet, but a woman in Odisha has been so mad in love with cats that she end up having 21 of them. Yes, 21 cats in one home.

But she has now landed in trouble as her ‘not-so-cat-friendly’ neighbours have approached the police. An FIR was registered in Odisha’s Ganjam district against the woman for keeping cats at her home.

Some women of ward No 10 of Chhatrapur have lodged a police complaint against the woman, Manjubala Panigrahi, saying they are facing a lot of difficulties due to cat menace. However, the pet owner has refuted the allegation.

Advertisement

“Even though the cats are living at her house, the whole area is surrounded by a foul smell. Even if street vendors, outsiders and guests are being reluctant to come to the area due to the bad environment," they alleged. 

RELATED NEWS

Local resident Ranjita Pani said, “Ranjita Panigrahi has been keeping more than 40 cats in her house. We are facing lots of problems due to the cat menace. She has not paid attention to our several requests. Finally, we have lodged an FIR in the police station in this regard."

Manjubala said she has been keeping cats since 2018 and there is some motive behind the allegations. “The allegation is false and baseless. I have been keeping only 21 pet cats since 2018 and taking proper care. They are not the cause of any panic," added Manjubala.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: February 22, 2023, 22:38 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 22:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot In Animal-print Bikini While Flaunting Stretch Marks, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Bikini Looks