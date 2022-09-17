Odisha: Youth Survives Crocodile Attack In Kendrapara; Hospitalised

A youth in Odisha’s Kendrapara district narrowly escaped death after he was attacked by a crocodile on Saturday. The survivor, identified as Babrubahan Bhuyan of Nimapur village under Pattamundai police limits in Kendrapara, was attacked by the reptile when he went to the banks of Brahmani River to attend nature’s call in the morning.

Bhuyan was saved when after hearing his screams, villagers reached the spot and rescued him. He was then rushed to the Pattamundai Community Health Centre, from where he was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital Kendrapada.

Dr Birendra Kumar Das, who treated Bhuyan’s injuries said he is out of danger now and his condition is stable. “He got severe injuries on his left leg. His health condition is stable," the doctor said.

Narrating the horrifying ordeal, Bhuyan said the crocodile attacked him when he was returning from the river bed. “It was a 10 to 15 feet long crocodile. I struggled to get out of its hold. Somehow, I managed to escape from its clutches and shouted for help when some people reached out to me and rushed me to the hospital," he said.

In the past two months, at least two people have died while four others were injured in crocodile attacks on the banks of the Brahmani River.

The incidents of crocodile menace have created panic among locals who are demanding the construction of a wall near the ghat.

“We are in a panic situation due to crocodiles. Though we have informed about the crocodile menace to local administration several times, no steps have been taken in this regard. So, the administration should take appropriate steps to save us," said a villager Yashobant Sethi.

