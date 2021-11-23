Odisha's Puri District Gears up for Heritage Corridor Inauguration by CM Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony for the Shrimandir Parikrama Project tomorrow in Puri.

Special rituals have been performed for the last three days for the inaugural ceremony of the Heritage Corridor. Gajapati Maharaja Divya Singhdev to perform special rituals (purnahuti) during the event while laying the foundation stone for the Heritage Corridor. The Chief Minister to inaugurate the project work.

A model of the Praikram Project will be unveiled at the function. Both Shree Mandir and Yajna place have been well decorated for the event with flowers and lights. Jhoti paintings have been found in various places near the Singhdwar, near the North Gate (Uttardwar). Thousands of lamps have been lit on the Meghnad Pacheri (wall) of the Shree Mandir for two days.

Devi Prasad Rajguru, the raj purohit, said, “Shila Bije, Purnahuti rituals will be performed tomorrow. Gajapati Maharaj, the Chief Minister will attend the auspicious programme"

Manas Mangaraj, media adviser, I&PR Department of Government of Odisha said, “Special rituals are going on for Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa. Shila Bije will be held at 9.45 am tomorrow."

Dr Vishal Singh, SP, Puri said, “25 platoons of force, 3 additional SPs, 10 DSPs, 40 inspectors have deployed in different places. Some areas have been called the no-man zone for security. We have made a special arrangement for devotees."

Puri Collector Samarth Verma said, “Special rituals are going on smoothly for the inaugural function of Heritage Corridor. The people who contributed land for this project will be felicitated."

Heritage Corridor is the dream project of the State government. The district administration had carried out a massive eviction drive within the 75-metre radius of Shree Mandir last year.

