OIL Discovers Thermogenic Gas Reserve in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills

Oil India Limited (OIL) has found a thermogenic gas reserve with high methane content in Umphniang village, near Dholai, Dangar in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills District.

Following a visit by a team of OIL to Umphniang village to collect representative samples of a reported gas seepage in the area, Mawsynram MLA Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang informed the Meghalaya Assembly about the occurrence of hydrocarbon seepage in certain areas of his constituency.

Shangpliang said the OIL team on September 27 had collected representative samples of a reported gas seepage in the area. On Tuesday, he was informed by OIL that the samples collected have turned out positive for thermogenic gas.

“Preliminary laboratory analyses conducted at OIL’s Research & Development Centre indicated the gas to be of thermogenic origin with high methane content," the report said.

Advertisement

The area of the seepage lies close to the Indo-Bangladesh border proximal to which the Chhatak gas field is located in the neighbouring country.

The Congress Legislator further informed that they are sending a team to study the amount of deposits of gas reserve available in the area.

He said, “The scientists from OIL however stated that further study and analyses prior to any exploration campaign would be required to evaluate the commerciality of the hydrocarbon presence."

The presence and nature of any further occurrences of similar seepages are also being ascertained.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.