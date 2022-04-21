'OK, Fauji, Phone Bhejo': Purported Call Audio of Army Officer Asking J&K Militant to Surrender Viral

A rare phone conversation purportedly with an Army officer urging a militant to surrender along with his younger associate during a live encounter in Baramulla has gone viral on social media.

The exchange between the facing combatants begins with ostensibly a soldier inquiring from a militant named Hilal regarding the whereabouts of Faisal and if he is available to speak over the phone. News 18 could not independently verify the veracity of this conversation. Officials have not reacted on the matter so far.

Faisal Hafiz, a 17-year-old boy from Aripanthan village of Jammu and Kashmir, recently joined a militant group headed by the Valley’s most-wanted ultra Mohammad Yousuf Kantroo. They got trapped in a house in Malwah village of Baramulla when police and Army cornered them.

Kantroo, a top Lashkar commander and one of the longest-surviving terrorists, was killed on Thursday. But many family members of Faisal had arrived at the encounter site, pleading with officials to save him by persuading him to surrender.

“I will tell Major Sahib to speak to you," says the soldier. But Hilal threatens to end the call.

“Hilal, I promise you will be safe if you surrender," the officer tells him. To this Hilal retorts, “Send us a phone. The battery on this phone is dying. Faisal wants to speak to his family."

The officer goes on to ask him whether Kantroo is dead and where are the other foreign militants, to which Hilal replies that while all are safe, Kantroo has been injured in the leg.

Hilal insists on a phone being sent to the house where they are trapped, and the officer agrees to send a civilian. “Send some civilian inside the house and I assure you we won’t take him hostage," says Hilal.

“My phone will be switched off soon. Send a phone with a civilian and I will pay him. Tell him to approach the house and we will collect it. If he is not alone, I will open fire," warns Hilal.

The officer promises that he will arrange the phone for him but wants to know if Faisal is around. He insists that Faisal should speak to him first and Hilal is heard telling Faisal to say something. “Yes, I am here. Send the phone," Faisal is heard telling the officer.

In between the conversation, the officer is heard asking Hilal how many FTs (foreign terrorists) are there, and who is injured and how are they placed. Hilal says all are safe barring one FT. “Ok, fauji, phone bhejo," he says and ends the call.

At 3am on Thursday, police and Army personnel moved into the Malwah village to corner the militants led by Kantroo. They had specific information about the militants hiding in a few houses slightly down the road. As they tried to get closer, the militants fired a hail of bullets, injuring three soldiers and a civilian.

In the daylong encounter, Kantroo and another associate have been killed so far. A soldier and a policeman were injured later. The encounter is still going on.

