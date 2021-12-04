Ola Cab Driver Masturbates In Front of Woman Journalist, Bengaluru Police Promises To Nab The Culprit

In a recent incident that came to light, a female passenger alleged that her driver masturbated while she was in the cab. The incident took place in Bengaluru and the passenger, who is a journalist by profession, claimed that it happened when she was on her way home from work and had taken an Ola ride. The Ola driver allegedly masturbated while she was taking the ride, ‘thinking that she had not noticed what he was doing.

According to an India Today report, the cab driver closed the dhoti afterwards and pretended as if nothing was wrong. The woman passage, who was travelling through empty dark streets at the time still mustered up the strength to shout, and got off the cab. She couldn’t use the energy number and therefore did not have any other option but to take another ride home.

Advertisement

Ola Cabs’ authorities have assured the woman passenger that the driver will be punished and have already suspended him from duty. Media report claims that the journalist has also received an email saying that the case has been solved.

Bengaluru city police however took note of the incident and apologised to the passenger. She was also told that a complaint has been filed against the driver. A team has already been assigned to the task of nabbing the driver. Moreover, the police assured the female passenger that the issue will also be taken up with Ola cabs for appropriate action.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.