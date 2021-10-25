Old Clip From Discontinued Marathi Comedy Show 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' Goes Viral

“Chala Hawa Yeu Dya" used to be a popular small-screen comedy show on Marathi television. Although the show was discontinued in April 2021, an old video of it is going viral on social media. The video shows contestant Nimlesh joking around with a child star. The video is going viral on Instagram and other social media platforms.

In the video shared by Zee Marathi on their Instagram account, Nilesh Sable is seen having handed the anchoring duties of the show to the child artiste in the series ‘Majhi Tujhi Reshimgathi’, Myra Vakul, who plays the role of Chimurdi on the show. While hosting, she is seen arguing with Nilesh over who the show host will be henceforth.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Myra wearing a pink frock and hosting the show. Looking at Myra, Nilesh Sable says, “Are you going to anchor Zee Marathi Awards?" Myra replies, “Yes". To this, Nilesh says that he was entrusted with anchoring since he had already had a discussion with Zee Marathi and they are going to pay him.

Myra counters his claim and says that “Even I will also get paid." Upon being asked the amount, she replies, “S few crumbs of biscuit powder." The audience bursts into laughter after hearing Myra’s remuneration.

Many of Myra’s videos have been uploaded on her YouTube channel. The reels and videos posted by her on Instagram also garner a lot of views.

