Old Coins, 100-yr-old Saree & Much More: This Bengal Man Has 17 Lakh Items in Collection, Wants to Keep Them in Museum

Addiction has its own term and course. But addiction has no limit as has been proved by Sudhir Sarkar. Previously, it was his hobby. But with time his passion has become an addiction. According to Sudhir, he has 17 lakh items in his collection of various things. His addiction to this collection started at the age of five. Now at the age of 82, he has a huge collection. Due to lack of care, several things are lost and gone. But even today a museum has not been built for his collections after several promises from the authorities.

At age five, Sudhir Sarkar came to Tarkeswar in Hooghly from Bangladesh before partition with his parents. For some unknown reason, the hobby of collection loomed over him. Since then, he continues to collect everything he can get in front of him. Sudhir Sarkar was working in the postal department by profession. Very few things are currently hanging on the wall in his house, but most are in sacks. He has been invited to various schools and colleges on several occasions to exhibit his collection of various things. If one asks what is in the collection, the answer should be what is not there!

His collection includes coins and currency of ancient times of both his native land and abroad, old watches, old locks, matchboxes, World War II air force pilot’s clothes, 100 years old ‘Dhakai Baluchari’ saree, the lotus from Manash Sarovar, many antique mannequins, carvings on rice, 250 years old binoculars, smallest Bible, Gita, Quran, Upanishad, and much more.

Sudhir Sarkar wanted to make a museum with his life’s collection. Prafulla Sen had come and met him when he was Chief Minister. Later Jyoti Bose also visited. After hearing about his collection, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy came to his house and everyone promised to make it a museum.

Now his family members say that now he wants all his collections to be burnt with him when he dies. He still dreams that his collection might one day be housed in a proper museum. But no one knows when that will happen.

