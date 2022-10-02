Old Pune Bridge Demolished, 600 Kg Explosives Used for Noida Twin Tower-Like Controlled Blast | Watch

A bridge constructed in the early 90s in Pune was razed to the ground after a controlled explosion on Sunday morning, according to officials. The bridge that was located in the Chandani Chowk area on the on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway was demolished at around 1 am by the same company that was involved in the controlled demolition of the Twin Towers in Noida.

Around 600 kg of explosives were used to execute the controlled blast. To restrict mass gatherings around the bridge, the police imposed section 144 in the area. Vehicular movement in the area was stopped and diverted in view of the blast. Earthmover machines and trucks were pressed into action soon after the demolition to bring down hanging structures and carry away the debris.

According to the district administration, sufficient manpower and machinery were pressed into action to demolish the bridge and clear the debris and the highway so that by Sunday morning, vehicular traffic can be resumed. The vehicular traffic on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway had been diverted in view of the planned demolition.

The bridge demolition was part of an ambitious Chandni Chowk development project that is aimed at improving the traffic situation at the key junction, repots PTI.

A multi-level flyover is all set to replace the bridge at the junction and the ground work for the flyover is already underway, according to officials.

A team of Edifice Engineering along with the NHAI authorities carried out the demolition of the bridge. The company was widely known for carrying out the demolition of Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers in the last week of August this year.

A portion of the bridge reportedly did not collapse completely and when asked about it, one of the lead engineers at Edifice told PTI that due to the blast, the concrete has been removed and now only steel bars are there. “Once the steel bars are removed using the machines, the remaining structure will also come down," he said.

The Edifice engineer also said that the quantity of steel used in the construction of the bridge was better than they had expected. On Friday, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari conducted an aerial inspection of the ongoing bridge work at Chandani Chowk.

The planned demolition of the bridge generated a great deal of curiosity among the local people. “The bridge was demolished at 1 am on Sunday through a controlled blast and everything was executed as per the plan. Now, we have pressed earthmover machines, forknails, and trucks to clear the debris from the spot," said Chirag Chheda, co-owner of Edifice Engineering.

