'Old, Rich & Dangerous': S Jaishankar Hits Back at George Soros Over Adani Row Remark | WATCH

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hit back at British entrepreneur George Soros, for his previously made remark on the Adani-Hindenburg report. Jaishankar called him “old, rich & dangerous" and said he is only trying to invest resources in shaping false narratives.

“Mr Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works," he said during a press briefing.

The external affairs minister recalled Soros’ earlier remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act, made a few years ago. “Back then, Soros had said India was trying to snatch away the citizenship of Muslims in the country, but nothing like that ever happened."

Jaishankar’s remarks came in light of Soros remarks made in context of the Adani row. On Thursday, Soros had said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire that has shaken the faith in India as an investment opportunity may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Soros said, “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined." He sought answers from Prime Minister Modi.

“Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament," he further said.

