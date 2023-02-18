Home » News » India » 'Old, Rich & Dangerous': S Jaishankar Hits Back at George Soros Over Adani Row Remark | WATCH

'Old, Rich & Dangerous': S Jaishankar Hits Back at George Soros Over Adani Row Remark | WATCH

On Thursday, Soros said the turmoil engulfing Adani’s business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in India

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 11:14 IST

New Delhi, India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Image: YouTube File)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Image: YouTube File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hit back at British entrepreneur George Soros, for his previously made remark on the Adani-Hindenburg report. Jaishankar called him “old, rich & dangerous" and said he is only trying to invest resources in shaping false narratives.

“Mr Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works," he said during a press briefing.

Advertisement

The external affairs minister recalled Soros’ earlier remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act, made a few years ago. “Back then, Soros had said India was trying to snatch away the citizenship of Muslims in the country, but nothing like that ever happened."

RELATED NEWS

Jaishankar’s remarks came in light of Soros remarks made in context of the Adani row. On Thursday, Soros had said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire that has shaken the faith in India as an investment opportunity may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Soros said, “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined." He sought answers from Prime Minister Modi.

“Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament," he further said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 18, 2023, 11:14 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 11:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Displays Curves In White Bikini While Holidaying In Kashmir, See The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Looks

+8PHOTOS

Karishma Tanna Looks Smoking Hot In Blue Monokini During Kashmir Vacation, Check Out Her Sexy Swimwear Moments