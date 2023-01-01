Home » News » India » Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh Booked for Sexual Harassment After Junior Coach’s Complaint

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh Booked for Sexual Harassment After Junior Coach’s Complaint

In her complaint, the junior coach had alleged that Olympian Sandeep Singh would send her messages on Instagram and Snapchat

By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 10:44 IST

Chandigarh, India

Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former captain of the Indian national hockey team, has been trashing these allegations saying that they were motivated. (Photo: News18 Hindi)
Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh has been booked for sexually harassing a junior athletics coach, the Chandigarh Police has said.

In her complaint, the junior coach had alleged that Olympian Sandeep Singh would send her messages on Instagram and Snapchat.

On July 1, 2022, Sandeep had allegedly made a Snapchat call and asked her to visit his official residence in Sector 7, Chandigarh, for verification of documents.

“Around 6.50 pm, he called the victim to his office and molested her. My T-shirt was torn. I managed to push him aside and ran out of the room as the door was unlocked," she had alleged.

A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent of disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC has been registered against Sandeep Singh at Sector 26 police station.

Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former captain of the Indian national hockey team, has been trashing these allegations saying that they were motivated.

The woman has also accused Singh of harassing other female players.

first published: January 01, 2023, 10:38 IST
last updated: January 01, 2023, 10:44 IST
