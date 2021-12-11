‘Omicron Cases in India Will Be Mild, Mostly Asymptomatic’: Here's Why High 'Seropositivity' Rate Will Help

Even as early evidence by the World Health Organization suggests that the omicron variant may be spreading faster than the highly transmissible delta variant, it is like to be a less severe coronavirus disease in India, if experts are to be believed.

Experts have said that the spread of the new Covid-19 variant is less concerning compared to the Delta variant as the symptoms are mild. This, they said, is partly because of the nature of the new variant and partly because of the high rate of seropositivity of Indians.

>‘90% People in Big Cities Have Antibodies’

Advertisement

“Because, India has the advantage of very high rate of ‘seropositivity’ of 70, 80 per cent, and in big cities more than 90 per cent people already have antibodies," Rakesh Mishra, former Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), was quoted as saying by PTI.

>‘Infections Will be Mild and Mostly Asymptomatic’

“In view of the protection available to people, even if they get infected, it will be very mild and most of the time asymptomatic. It would help the cause in a big way if vaccination coverage is further expanded and if vaccines for children are rolled out," Mishra, currently Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bangalore, said.

“The spread of Omicron almost looks certain in the country though data is still emerging, but the situation would be better than with Delta as the symptoms appear to be only milder. However, there is no scope for lowering guard as the virus should be prevented from becoming more virulent. The only way to do that is wearing masks properly, maintaining social distance and vaccination," he stressed.

>In India, 33 Cases and Counting

The national capital on Saturday recorded the second Omicron case, taking the country’s tally to 33. In the past 24 hours, India reported 7,992 new cases, 9,265 recoveries and 393 deaths. Active caseload currently stands at 93,277 – lowest in 559 days, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Advertisement

>Third Wave in February/March?

Asked about the possibility of a third wave hitting the country in February or March next year as predicted by some, coupled with the threat of Omicron, he said waves are happening in Europe even without Omicron. “Waves can happen even without a new variant", he said.

“The country has the advantage of a heavy rate of infection from the second wave," Mishra said. “Even if the number of cases increase, he said he does not see the possibility of increased hospitalisations and problems of oxygen arising."

Advertisement

>Importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour

The former official of CCMB emphasized on COVID-appropriate behaviour, including avoiding exposure in closed spaces, and vaccination. He warned of a mild wave if there is laxity in following the safety norms.

Noting that new variants are bound to emerge, he said the general tendency is that newer variants should be milder and more infectious." “However, it is possible that an unexpected bad variant may emerge."

Advertisement

“Not wearing masks and not taking vaccination would help the virus grow which would be harmful to people with weak immunity or the unvaccinated people," Mishra said. On the testing mechanism to detect Omicron, Mishra said, “at the moment genome sequencing is the only way to detect Omicron." But, many institutes and those in foreign countries are developing specific RT-PCR kits that can detect Omicron-specific infection. “But, it will be weeks before they are available in the country," he added.

>Cases Spreading Faster in England than in South Africa

Advertisement

Cases of the Omicron Covid variant may be spreading faster in England than in South Africa, a senior UK scientific adviser said, warning of a “very severe setback" to hopes of bringing the pandemic under control in the country, reports said. Prof John Edmunds, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the prime minister’s plan B measures were “absolutely not an overreaction," even if Omicron proved milder than the current dominant variant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.