Omicron Cases in K’taka: CM Bommai Says Big Challenge; Will Issue Fresh Guidelines, Ready to Combat

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state is prepared to combat the threat posed by Covid Variant Omicron.

His statement comes after 2 cases of Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka. Speaking at the News18 India Chaupal event, the CM said that all those landing in Karnataka from 13 ‘at-risk countries last week were tested for Covid-19. Upon finding some strains different from the ones detected earlier, their samples were sent for genome sequencing. The results of the test came in today where two of the strains were found to be that of Omicron.

When asked about the possible threat the newest variant can pose for the citizens, the CM assured that the authorities have consulted with experts who are of the opinion that the Omicron variant does not lead to any serious ailment or the need to be hospitalized but it spreads fast and needs to be contained.

Advertisement

>Also Read: India Reports it First 2 Omicron Cases in Karnataka, Contact Tracing Being Conducted: Health Ministry

“Karnataka is prepared to tackle Omicron" the CM was quoted saying at the event while stressing that there is a need to ramp up testing, tracking, and the strict adherence to Covid appropriate behavior.

Raking up the issues of the possible protocols to be followed in the state, the CM said that this virus can quickly spread from one person to the entire state thus the state’s focus should be on 100 percent testing of all international travelers. He also said that all passengers would have to be quarantined for 7 days upon entering the state even if tested negative for the virus.

Advertisement

“We will have to nip the virus in the bud or we will have to pay a heavy price" the CM was quoted saying while pronouncing that international travelers should only travel if healthy as the health of the people of the state cannot be compromised.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.