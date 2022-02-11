Omicron LIVE Updates: India Records 58k New Covid Cases in 24 Hours; Maha to go Mask-free soon? Govt Seeks Info from Experts

Omicron LIVE Updates: India on Friday reported 58,077 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.89% and the weekly positivity rate stands at 5.76%. With the number of daily coronavirus cases falling to 125, the civic body in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city has decided to reopen primary schools from February 14. Read More
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday the state government has sought information from the central and state Covid-19 task forces on measures to be adopted to make the state mask-free at the earliest. Incidentally, Mumbai’s test positivity rate dropped to 1% after 56 days, and even rising to over 25% on some days, as per Times of India. READ MORE
India on Friday reported 58,077 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.89% and the weekly positivity rate stands at 5.76%.
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,958 on Friday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Three new patients have travel history, while four infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.
Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,219 a day ago, taking the overall tally to 11,43,994, while seven more deaths raised the toll to 13,978, an official said. The state’s daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 2.69 per cent, a drop from 3.29 per cent on Wednesday, he said.
West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,08,950 on Thursday as 817 people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Twenty-six fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 20,938. Kolkata reported the highest number of 135 new cases, followed by 133 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.
Nineteen more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday while 583 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,54,367, according to a medical bulletin. The deaths were reported from several districts including Barnala, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.
With the number of daily coronavirus cases falling to 125, the civic body in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city has decided to reopen primary schools from February 14. On Thursday, the city recorded 125 new coronavirus infections, a considerable drop from 298 on February 4.
Assam on Thursday reported 294 new COVID-19 cases, 21 less than the previous day’s figure, pushing the tally to 7,22,977, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Five fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 6,590 while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes.
Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 38,868 on Thursday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The Himalayan state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 437 as no fresh fatality was recorded.
Nineteen more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday while 583 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,54,367, according to a medical bulletin. The deaths were reported from several districts including Barnala, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur. The toll reached 17,554, while the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,771. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 89, followed by 69 in Ludhiana and 54 in Jalandhar.
Assam on Thursday reported 294 new COVID-19 cases, 21 less than the previous day’s figure, pushing the tally to 7,22,977, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Five fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 6,590 while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes.
Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 38,868 on Thursday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The Himalayan state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 437 as no fresh fatality was recorded.
West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,08,950 on Thursday as 817 people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Twenty-six fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 20,938. Kolkata reported the highest number of 135 new cases, followed by 133 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. North 24 Parganas district registered five fatalities, while four deaths each were reported in Kolkata and Paschim Bardhaman districts. The number of active cases dipped by 590 and stood at 14,805. As many as 1,381 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,73,207, while the discharge rate improved to 98.22 per cent.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the sale of fake Remdesivir doses in Madhya Pradesh. More than ten persons had been arrested by Indore Police last year for allegedly supplying bogus doses of the antiviral drug which was in high demand during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the matter had come to light in May 2021, the ED was gathering details of the properties of the persons involved in the racket including suppliers based in Morbi in Gujarat, said an official here.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.