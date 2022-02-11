Omicron LIVE Updates: India Records 58k New Covid Cases in 24 Hours; Maha to go Mask-free soon? Govt Seeks Info from Experts

On Thursday, the city recorded 125 new coronavirus infections, a considerable drop from 298 on February 4.

Nineteen more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday while 583 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,54,367, according to a medical bulletin. The deaths were reported from several districts including Barnala, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur. The toll reached 17,554, while the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,771. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 89, followed by 69 in Ludhiana and 54 in Jalandhar.

Assam on Thursday reported 294 new COVID-19 cases, 21 less than the previous day’s figure, pushing the tally to 7,22,977, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Five fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 6,590 while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes.

Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 38,868 on Thursday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The Himalayan state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 437 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,08,950 on Thursday as 817 people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Twenty-six fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 20,938. Kolkata reported the highest number of 135 new cases, followed by 133 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. North 24 Parganas district registered five fatalities, while four deaths each were reported in Kolkata and Paschim Bardhaman districts. The number of active cases dipped by 590 and stood at 14,805. As many as 1,381 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,73,207, while the discharge rate improved to 98.22 per cent.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the sale of fake Remdesivir doses in Madhya Pradesh. More than ten persons had been arrested by Indore Police last year for allegedly supplying bogus doses of the antiviral drug which was in high demand during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the matter had come to light in May 2021, the ED was gathering details of the properties of the persons involved in the racket including suppliers based in Morbi in Gujarat, said an official here.

