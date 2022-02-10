Omicron LIVE Updates: Haryana Schools to Open for Classes 1-9 Today; Domestic Airlines Begin Hiring After 3rd Wave Freeze, Says Report

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 171 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 44 lakh (44,08,918) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday. West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally rose to 20,08,133 on Wednesday after 884 new infections, 148 more than the previous day’s count, were registered, the health department said in its bulletin. Read More
New Zealand police on Thursday arrested more than 50 people and began forcefully removing hundreds of protesters camped outside its parliament building for the last three days to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and tough coronavirus restrictions.
Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, has said she is “deeply sorry and anxious" about the lengthy wait for residents to get tested or enter isolation facilities after a record number of new coronavirus cases left authorities scrambling. Hong Kong’s daily COVID-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday as the global financial hub battles a rapid surge that could pose the biggest test yet of its “dynamic zero" policy.
West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally rose to 20,08,133 on Wednesday after 884 new infections, 148 more than the previous day’s count, were registered, the health department said in its bulletin. It said that 28 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 20,912. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 736 new cases and 32 more deaths.
US chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday it’s “conceivable" that a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be recommended to protect against the Omicron variant — though more research is needed about how well the current boosters prevent severe disease. “Before we start talking about a fourth shot, it would be very important for us to determine the durability of protection, particularly against severe disease for the third-shot booster of an mRNA [vaccine] and the second shot of a [Johnson & Johnson]," Fauci said at a White House COVID-19 task force press briefing.
Goa on Wednesday reported 259 new coronavirus cases and six deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said, while the positivity rate dropped sharply to 8.66 per cent. With new additions, Goa’s caseload rose to 2,43,387, while the death toll increased to 3,760, the health department said in a bulletin.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 171 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 44 lakh (44,08,918) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday.
Fourteen more people died from COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday while 676 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 7,53,789, according to a medical bulletin. So far, 17,524 people have died from the infection in the state.
As many as 186 people died from Covid during its third wave in Himachal Pradesh, a government spokesperson said here on Wednesday. The official said the people died in a span of 45 days from December 26, when the third infection wave hit the state. The victims included 56 women, he said, adding that 67 of the dead had no taken coronavirus vaccine. The maximum deaths in a day during the third wave were reported on February 3, when 12 people succumbed to the infection in the state. Kangra district reported the maximum 51 deaths during the wave, followed by 43 in Shimla district, 26 in Mandi and 19 in Solan, he added. Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu and Sirmaur reported less than 10 deaths during the third wave, he said.
ssam maintained its declining trend of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reporting 315 new positive cases on Wednesday, while six people died due to the virus, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said. The number of positive cases was 557 on Tuesday, when the number of persons succumbing to the virus was eight, the bulletin said. The state’s positivity rate too declined marginally to 0.98 per cent as against 1.28 per cent the previous day, it said.
Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, has said she is “deeply sorry and anxious” about the lengthy wait for residents to get tested or enter isolation facilities after a record number of new coronavirus cases left authorities scrambling. Hong Kong’s daily COVID-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday as the global financial hub battles a rapid surge that could pose the biggest test yet of its “dynamic zero” policy.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, US Chief Medical Advisor, said Wednesday it’s “conceivable” that a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be recommended to protect against the Omicron variant — though more research is needed about how well the current boosters prevent severe disease. “Before we start talking about a fourth shot, it would be very important for us to determine the durability of protection, particularly against severe disease for the third-shot booster of an mRNA [vaccine] and the second shot of a [Johnson & Johnson],” Fauci said at a White House COVID-19 task force press briefing.
Fourteen more people died from COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday while 676 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 7,53,789, according to a medical bulletin. So far, 17,524 people have died from the infection in the state. Deaths were reported from several districts, including Barnala, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar. The number of active cases stood at 6,616.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.