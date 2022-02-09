Omicron LIVE Updates: India Lost 5.33L Lives to Covid So Far, 5 Cr Teens Jabbed with 1st Dose; First Time Since 2020, Mumbai Sees No Sealed Building

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday announced that the city will be unlocked by the end of February as coronavirus cases decline but added that masks and social distancing would still have to be followed. “There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," Pednekar said.

Mumbai is also now free of containment zones in slums and chawls and only one building remains sealed to check the spread of infection. On January 7 this year, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases. According to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the third wave started on December 21, 2021.