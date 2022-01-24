Omicron LIVE Updates: The death toll from Covid-19 nearly doubled in India during the week ending Sunday, even as the surge in cases began to slow, with infections shifting away from major cities, according to a report.
During the week of January 17-23, India reported 2,680 deaths from the virus, a 92 percent increase from the previous week’s toll of 1,396. Read More
More than 162.73 crore COVID19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far; over 13.83 crore balance & unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered: Union Health Ministry.
The Covid-19 pandemic might be heading towards an endemic stage, a senior epidemiologist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi said on Sunday. Going by the Covid vaccination status, he told ANI, very soon the majority of the people will be getting an infection and then the virus will become an endemic virus. READ MORE
Delhi on Sunday reported 9,197 fresh COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 13.32 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The health bulletin showed 69,022 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day. READ MORE
India reports 3,06,064 new COVID cases (27,469 less than yesterday), 439 deaths, and 2,43,495 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Delhi reported 45 Covid-related deaths on Saturday, the highest since June 5 last year, though the positivity rate is decreasing in the national capital. The trend in the national capital matches with what experts have been warning that the peak of cases in the third wave will be followed by the peak of fatalities. READ MORE
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, the INSACOG has said in its latest bulletin. It also said BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in a substantial fraction in the country. READ MORE
Adoctor advising the Kerala Covid-19 task force said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was likely to “hang around" but the Delta variant was “on its way out". The latest variant is fuelling a surge in daily infections, as India battles the third wave of the pandemic. The Delta variant, on the other hand, was responsible for the devastating second wave last year. READ MORE
Around 50 staffers of the civil hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot city, including doctors and nurses, have tested coronavirus positive, an official said Sunday. Since none of them are in a serious condition, they are undergoing treatment in home isolation, Superintendent of Civil Hospital R S Trivedi said. READ MORE
Discussions around vaccine mandates and Covid-19 rules have become political in nature, leading to protests in certain parts of the world. READ MORE
It was dinner time when she called for help. Before this call, we spoke just twice when she was looking to fill a position in a media house, many years ago.
“I need Remdesivir, at any cost, for my father who is admitted to hospital due to Covid-19. I need to save him," she told me over the phone in a desperate, crying tone. READ MORE
Travellers arriving in India from any country who will test positive for COVID-19 shall be treated/isolated as per the laid down standard protocol and will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility, authorities have said. READ MORE
Amid rising concerns regarding the spread of Omicron as the variant entered the community transmission stage in India and triggered ‘tsunami’ of cases in countries across the world, a top World Health Organisation (WHO) official on Sunday said that while Omicron is less severe than Delta, it is still a dangerous virus. READ MORE
A total of 21,914 families who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 in Delhi have received a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF), officials said on Sunday. This amount is in addition to the financial aid of Rs 50,000 being provided by the city government under the ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana’. READ MORE
In a letter dated Jan 22, Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid. This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.
“Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted. It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.
As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in India due to community transmission of the Omicron variant, the newly-discovered sub-variant, termed BA.2, has emerged as a dominant virus strain in European and Asian countries, triggering fears regarding the future waves of the pandemic. READ MORE
Results of 875 people, who were tested for Covid in Parliament, have returned positive, sources said on Sunday, days before the start of its Winter Session. The data, they said, is of tests conducted since the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic till January 20. READ MORE
Karnataka on Sunday added 50,210 fresh infections to its cumulative COVID-19 tally and 19 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities to 35,17,682 and 38,582 respectively. This the second time when the state has crossed 50,000 daily infections. On May 5, 2021, the state had reported 50,112 infections. However, back then the daily fatalities were quite high with 346 deaths on a single day, whereas on Sunday it was 19. READ MORE
Meanwhile, the Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday.
“It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame,” Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview, adding that Omicron could infect 60 percent of Europeans by March.
Once the current surge of Omicron sweeping across Europe subsides, “there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality”.
“We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back,” Kluge said.
Top US scientist Anthony Fauci expressed similar optimism on Sunday, telling ABC News talk show “This Week” that with Covid-19 cases coming down “rather sharply” in parts of the United States, “things are looking good”.
While cautioning against over confidence, he said that if the recent fall in case numbers in areas like the US’s northeast continued, “I believe that you will start to see a turnaround throughout the entire country”.
The WHO regional office for Africa also said last week that cases of Covid had plummeted in that region and deaths were declining for the first time since the Omicron-dominated fourth wave of the virus reached its peak.
– Focus on ‘minimising disruption’ –
The Omicron variant, which studies have shown is more contagious than Delta but generally leads to less severe infection among vaccinated people, has raised long-awaited hopes that Covid-19 is starting to shift from a pandemic to a more manageable endemic illness like seasonal flu.
But Kluge cautioned that it was still too early to consider Covid-19 endemic.
“There is a lot of talk about endemic but endemic means … that it is possible to predict what’s going to happen. This virus has surprised (us) more than once so we have to be very careful,” Kluge said.
With Omicron spreading so widely, other variants could still emerge, he warned.
The European Commissioner for Internal Markets, Thierry Breton, whose brief includes vaccine production, said Sunday that it will be possible to adapt existing vaccines to any new variants that may emerge.
“We will be able to better resist, including to new variants”, he told French television LCI.
“We will be ready to adapt the vaccines, especially the mRNA ones, if necessary to adapt them to more virulent variants”.
In the WHO Europe region, which comprises 53 countries including several in Central Asia, Omicron represented 15 percent of new cases as of January 18, compared to 6.3 percent a week earlier, the health body said.
Omicron is now the dominant variant in the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA, or Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein), the EU health agency ECDC said last week.
Because of the very fast spread of the variant across Europe, Kluge said emphasis ought to be on “minimising disruption of hospitals, schools and the economy, and putting huge efforts on protecting the vulnerable”, rather than measures to stop transmission.
He meanwhile urged people to exercise personal responsibility.
“If you don’t feel well, stay home, take a self test. If you’re positive, isolate”, he said.
Kluge said the priority was to stabilise the situation in Europe, where vaccination levels range across countries from 25 to 95 percent of the population, leading to varying degrees of strain on hospitals and health-care system.
“Stabilising means that the health system is no longer overwhelmed due to Covid-19 and can continue with the essential health services, which have unfortunately been really disrupted for cancer, cardiovascular disease, and routine immunisation”.
Asked whether fourth doses would be necessary to bring an end to the pandemic, Kluge was cautious, saying only that “we know that that immunity jumps up after each shot of the vaccine”.
The pandemic has so far killed nearly 5.6 million million people worldwide, according to official figures compiled by AFP, 1.7 million of them in Europe.
