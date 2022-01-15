Omicron LIVE Updates: Delhi, Mumbai See Sharp Decline in Daily Tally; Covid Cases in J&K Shoot Up 10 Times

The sharp spike has necessitated strict observance of the COVID-appropriate behaviour, protocols, and curtailment of unnecessary movement by the general public, it said.

The administration has declared 12 containment zones in the Jammu city as the number of COVID cases rose to 588. The Government Medical College (GMC) and associated hospitals in Jammu have suspended routine surgeries except those of cancer and emergency surgeries.

The national capital on Friday recorded 24,383 COVID-19 cases, a 15.5 per cent decline from a day earlier, even as the positivity rate mounted to 30.64 per cent, indicating that every third sample collected for a coronavirus test returned a positive report in the past 24 hours. Thirty-four fatalities were also reported on Friday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.

On Thursday, 28,867 COVID-19 cases were reported, which was the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, when the city had conducted 98,832 tests. However, Friday’s figure of coronavirus cases came out of 79,578 tests, with a senior government official saying the drop in cases may be due to lower testing “The low number of tests can be attributed to the change in testing guidelines. In an advisory issued earlier this week, the (central) government had said that asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop,” the official said.

Mumbai on Friday reported nine fresh deaths linked to COVID-19, the highest single-day fatalities since August 11, 2021, and 11,317 new cases, down 17.60 per cent from the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.With these additions, the financial capital’s coronavirus tally rose to 9,81,306, while the death toll increased to 16,435, a BMC bulletin said.

Also, 22,073 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.This was the second consecutive day when Mumbai witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus infections.

The city had reported 13,702 COVID-19 cases and six fatalities on Thursday. It means the metropolis has recorded a 17.60 per cent drop in cases, or 2,385 less, in the last 24 hours.

