Omicron LIVE Updates: Too Soon to Treat Covid Like Flu, Warns WHO; Mumbai Mayor Says Cases Declining But Masks, Vaccines Need of the Hour

With Mumbai reporting a dip in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday for the fourth successive day, and the test positivity rate falling to 18.7 per cent from 28 per cent on Monday, experts argued if this is a sign of the flattening of the curve in the city. According to Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the Maharashtra Covid Task Force, going by the numbers the city is reporting, Mumbai may have crossed its peak and the Covid-19 wave could be flattening soon. "Yesterday's numbers were clearly showing a positivity rate of around 25 per cent. We are expecting those numbers to drop further," he said.