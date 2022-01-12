Omicron LIVE Updates: Too Soon to Treat Covid Like Flu, Warns WHO; Mumbai Mayor Says Cases Declining But Masks, Vaccines Need of the Hour

Omicron LIVE Updates: Union Transport Minister and BJP stalwart Nitin Gadkari tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. “I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. Read More
The United Kingdom is set to roll out another trial to generate more data on the benefits and side effects of anti-Covid pill molnupiravir, Dr Mahendra G Patel, one of the national leads for the PANORAMIC study at the University Of Oxford, told News18.com. The UK was the first country to licence the antiviral after which it was approved by other top-notch drug regulators including the United States FDA. On the same lines, the Drug Controller General of India endorsed the pill on December 28. Read the full story here.
“Mumbai is seeing a decline in covid infection and cases of omicron. But please wear masks and take vaccines. It’s observed that those who’ve taken vaccines are having mild symptoms and the mortality rate is higher among those who are unvaccinated," said Mumbai Mayor.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday tried to calm Israelis anxious about the rapid spread of the omicron variant, insisting the government is managing the crisis better than most and ruling out a national shutdown..
With Mumbai reporting a dip in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday for the fourth successive day, and the test positivity rate falling to 18.7 per cent from 28 per cent on Monday, experts argued if this is a sign of the flattening of the curve in the city. According to Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the Maharashtra Covid Task Force, going by the numbers the city is reporting, Mumbai may have crossed its peak and the Covid-19 wave could be flattening soon. “Yesterday’s numbers were clearly showing a positivity rate of around 25 per cent. We are expecting those numbers to drop further," he said. Read the full story here.
With Gujarat witnessing a sudden spike in new coronavirus cases, the state government on Tuesday announced that a maximum of 150 persons will be allowed to attend social, religious or political events, including wedding functions. The decision to put a cap on participation at such events was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after reviewing the current coronavirus situation during a core committee meeting in Gandhinagar, said an official release.
The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to extend the stringent measures imposed to contain the surging COVID cases in the state till January 31 morning. In his order, the state Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said the containment measures will remain in force up to 5 AM on January 31 for strict implementation by Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other Heads of Departments and Authorities. These orders were based on the decisions taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Active Covid-19 infections surged past the 75,000 mark in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as the state reported 15,379 new cases pushing the tally to 28,29,655 till date while death toll mounted to 36,886 with 20 more fatalities. As many as 3,043 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,17,686 leaving 75,083 active infections.
The Omicron variant is on track to infect more than half of Europeans, but it should not yet be seen as a flu-like endemic illness, the WHO said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a technical body of the UN health agency said on Tuesday that current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be reworked to ensure they are effective against Omicron and future variants.
Gautam Buddh Nagar’s nodal officer for COVID19 Narendra Bhooshan on Tuesday directed districts officials to priortise booster shots of coronavirus vaccine to frontline workers, 60plus people and the first jab to children in the 1518 age group. His directions came during an online meeting with top officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar including District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj, Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma, among others, to review the COVID19 pandemic situation.
Meanwhile, as many as 42 staff members tested positive at the headquarter of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi. Tests were conducted a day ahead of the BJP’s core group meeting. The party’s national media co-convener Sanjay Mayukh too has tested positive.
Union Transport Minister and BJP stalwart Nitin Gadkari tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. “I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," Gadkari said in a tweet late on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, as many as 42 staff members tested positive at the headquarter of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi. Tests were conducted a day ahead of the BJP’s core group meeting. The party’s national media co-convener Sanjay Mayukh too has tested positive.
At least 19 staff of a police station in Vrindavan including its SHO have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, as the district reported 319 new infections. Covid19 is spreading its wings here, said Dr. Bhudeo Singh, Incharge, Rapid Response team. Vrindavan Kotwali Station House Officer Ajai Kaushal and 18 other staff of the police station were found infected with the virus, he said. Also, six court staff and 12 employees of the health department have been found infected, he said. As many as 14 pilgrims were found Covid positive when they were tested at the entrance of the temple, he also.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to extend the stringent measures imposed to contain the surging COVID cases in the state till January 31 morning. In his order, the state Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said the containment measures will remain in force up to 5 AM on January 31 for strict implementation by Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other Heads of Departments and Authorities. These orders were based on the decisions taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.