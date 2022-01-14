Omicron LIVE Updates: 42% of Eligible Indian Teens Jabbed Within 11 Days; WHO Approves 2 New Treatments

The number of containment zones have gone up from less than 1,000 to nearly 24,000 within the past fortnight in Delhi, officials said on Thursday, even as the national capital reported its highest single-day surge of Covid cases, surpassing the second wave peak. There were 800 containment zones in the national capital on December 30, 2020. According to the latest official figures, the number rose to 23,997 by mid-January. South Delhi topped the list of 11 districts in the city with 8,383 containment zones. The districts with higher number of containment zones included West Delhi at 4,109, Central Delhi at 3,493, and New Delhi at 2,354. The lowest number of containment zones were in East Delhi at 151, North East Delhi at 279, North West at 547 and South West Delhi at 851. READ MORE
The Delhi government has suspended routine and elective surgeries at the LNJP and the GTB hospitals to deal with the surging coronavirus cases in the national capital, officials said. Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the pandemic began, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to health department data. Delhi’s previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.
West Bengal on Thursday reported 23,467 new COVID-19 cases, 1,312 more than the previous day, which raised the tally to 18,41,050, the health department said in its bulletin. Twenty-six more COVID deaths were recorded in the state, following which the toll climbed to 19,985, the bulletin stated. the positivity rate in the state rose to 32.13 per cent from 30.86 per cent on Wednesday. Kolkata reported 6,768 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas (4,728) and South 24 Parganas (1,349). Six of the latest deaths happened in Kolkata, while four people each died in North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah. At least 8,139 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours as the discharge rate slipped from 92.51 per cent the previous day to 91.77 per cent.
Pune district on Thursday recorded 9,645 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 12,19,426, while the death toll increased by three to touch 19,277, an official said. The western Maharashtra district’s case positivity rate stood at over 25 per cent, he said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.
Assam reported 3,238 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 36 less than the previous day, as the overall caseload in the state increased to 6,38,288, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. Currently, there are 13,785 active coronavirus cases, 1,933 more than Wednesday, while the number of patients who recovered from the disease during the day was 1,242, an increase of 511 compared to the previous day. Three persons succumbed to the infection on Thursday, one less than the day before, pushing the toll to 6,192. The number of coronavirus patients dying of other causes remained at 1,347.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country and stressed on local containment of the coronavirus spread as well as ensuring minimum damage to livelihood. In his remarks at the meeting, he underlined the importance of vaccination and the need to further accelerate the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage. He also urged the citizens not to panic amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant and appealed to them to be alert. READ MORE
Apprehending that the state may witness a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state on account of the upcoming festivities, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the administration is well prepared to tackle it. Banerjee was speaking at a virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where chief ministers and lieutenant governors of states and Union Territories were present to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. “The West Bengal CM talked about the possible increase in cases in the state on account of upcoming festivities and the administration’s preparation to tackle it," an official release said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said sero surveillance in Rajasthan has found that 90 percent of people have developed antibodies for coronavirus. He said it indicates that ‘herd immunity’ has developed due to the community spread of the infection in the state. “I am satisfied to share that sero surveillance was done in Rajasthan, in which antibodies have been found in 90 percent of the people," Gehlot said in a statement. Still, vaccination is necessary so that the antibodies become stronger, the chief minister said. Gehlot said due to the lack of an opportunity to express his views during a discussion with the prime minister to review the Covid situation in the country, he is sharing those suggestions regarding coronavirus management on social media.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday participated in a virtual meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the COVID-19 situation after a surge in cases in the country and spread of the Omicron variant. The state government separately said 94.5 per cent of the adult population in Gujarat has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel and minister of state for health Nimisha Suthar participated in the meeting held by Modi, a statement from the CM’s office said. Senior officials like chief secretary Pankaj Kumar and health secretary Manoj Agarwal also attended the meeting, where the PM spoke about how to tackle the present wave of coronavirus, the statement said. The meeting also reviewed the ongoing coronavirus vaccination programme.
Omicron LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization approved two new Covid-19 treatments, growing the arsenal of tools along with vaccines to stave off severe illness and death from the virus. This comes when Omicron is wreaking havoc across the world and the new variant is filling hospitals. In the first 11 days of inoculation drive for teens, 42% of eligible 15-17 year-olds have got Covid-19 shots.
Over 3.14 crore adolescents — accounting for 42% of youngsters between 15-18 years of age — have received the first dose of Covid vaccines in about 11 days since the rollout of the vaccination drive for this category on January 3. The government aims to cover around 80-85% of the estimated 7.40 crore youngsters in the 15-17 years age group by January end, The Times of India reported.
Meanwhile, WHO experts In their recommendation in the British medical journal the BMJ, said arthritis drug Baricitinib used with corticosteroids to treat severe or critical Covid patients led to better survival rates and reduced need for ventilators. And also recommended synthetic antibody treatment Sotrovimab for people with non-serious Covid at the highest risk of hospitalisation, such as the elderly, people with immunodeficiencies or chronic diseases such as diabetes.
In Gujarat, chief minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a virtual meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the COVID-19 situation after a surge in cases in the country and the spread of the Omicron variant. The state government separately said 94.5 per cent of the adult population in Gujarat has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Senior officials like chief secretary Pankaj Kumar and health secretary Manoj Agarwal also attended the meeting, where the PM spoke about how to tackle the present wave of coronavirus, the statement said. The meeting also reviewed the ongoing coronavirus vaccination programme.
