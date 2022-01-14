Omicron LIVE Updates: 42% of Eligible Indian Teens Jabbed Within 11 Days; WHO Approves 2 New Treatments

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said sero surveillance in Rajasthan has found that 90 percent of people have developed antibodies for coronavirus. He said it indicates that ‘herd immunity’ has developed due to the community spread of the infection in the state. “I am satisfied to share that sero surveillance was done in Rajasthan, in which antibodies have been found in 90 percent of the people," Gehlot said in a statement. Still, vaccination is necessary so that the antibodies become stronger, the chief minister said. Gehlot said due to the lack of an opportunity to express his views during a discussion with the prime minister to review the Covid situation in the country, he is sharing those suggestions regarding coronavirus management on social media.