Omicron LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Meet CMs on Covid Response Today; Delhi Logs 27,561 Cases, 2nd-highest Since Pandemic Began

Omicron LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation on Thursday amid the surge in coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant, according to sources. Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus.

The prime minister will interact with the chief ministers on the COVID-related situation on Thursday at 4:30 PM via video conferencing, official sources said. Reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.

The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities has also started. Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.

The PM had said that a meeting with the CMs be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response. The prime minister has held numerous meetings with chief ministers to spearhead India’s response to the disease since its outbreak in 2020.

India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am Wednesday stated.

Delhi reported 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the pandemic began, and 40 deaths on Wednesday when the city’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed hospital admissions have stabilised indicating the current wave has peaked and cases may start declining soon.

According to government data, the city’s positivity rate has increased to 26.22 per cent, the highest since May 4 when it was at 26.7 per cent. The deaths recorded on Wednesday are the highest since June 10 last year, when the national capital recorded 44 fatalities. Delhi has already recorded 133 fatalities in the first 12 days of this month.

It had logged 54 fatalities in the last five months — nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, the virus had claimed 76 lives in Delhi. Wednesday’s count of 27,561 fresh cases is the highest since April 20, when the city saw 28,395 infections. The total number of Covid cases reported in Delhi so far has risen to 16,17,716 while the death toll has mounted to 25,240.

Given that most of the patients who died due to COVID-19 in January so far were, the Delhi government has issued an advisory asking all hospitals to ensure that patients with comorbidities are duly attended by specialists.

