Omicron LIVE Updates: Current Vaccines Provide Robust Protection Against Variants, Says Study; Schools Reopen In Tamil Nadu With Covid Measures

Omicron LIVE Updates: The research, published in the journal Nature on Monday, demonstrated that the vaccines induce this protection through cellular immunity or the production of protective immune cells, such as so-called killer and memory cells.

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre. (Image: Reuters)
News18.com |
February 01, 2022
Denmark Ends Most COVID-19 Restrictions

Denmark on Tuesday became one of the first European Union countries to scrap most pandemic restrictions as the Scandinavian country no longer considers the COVID-19 outbreak a socially critical disease.

The reason for that is that while the omicron variant is surging in Denmark, it’s not placing a heavy burden on the health system and the country has a high vaccination rate, officials have said.

Denmark has in recent weeks seen more than 50,000 daily cases on average while the number of people in hospital intensive care units has dropped.

Schools Reopen in TN with COVID Norms in Place

With their backpacks and donning face masks, school children settled down for physical classes on Tuesday as several institutions across Tamil Nadu reopened for 1 - 12 standard, following stringent COVID-19 precautions. The students were provided hand sanitizer and had their temperature checked as they stepped into the portals of education after enjoying stretched holidays owing to the pandemic and mid-January Pongal festival. Strict social distancing norm of seating two students per bench was resorted to in many schools. Some educational institutions preferred to continue online classes. Ahead of the reopening, the administration had thoroughly sanitised the classrooms and premises and welcomed their students with thermal scanners and hand sanitizer.

On January 28, the state government permitted physical classes from 1 - 12 standards in all schools from today, while exempting play schools and nursery schools. The government had also announced a revised schedule for the first revision test for classes 10 and 12 from February 9 - 16 and the second beginning from March 28 to April 5.Questioning the timing of reopening schools, S Raghavan, a parent of plus two student, here, said students in the 15 - 17 age group are due for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from this week. The government had even announced the revised schedule for tests. But does the government have any plans for administering the second dose? If so, how will the children cope up if they develop fever and write the test? he wondered.

Union Budget 2022 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to Present Budget Shortly; All Eyes on Healthcare Allocation Amid Covid-19

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Arrive for Budget Session of Parliament

Union Budget 2022 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to Present Budget Shortly; All Eyes on Healthcare Allocation Amid Covid-19

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Arrive for Budget Session of Parliament

Budget 2022 LIVE: PM Modi Arrives at Parliament Ahead of Union Budget Presentation

Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Wishes of Healthcare Sector

Ashok Madan, executive director of IDMA Jan Aushadhi: The affordable medicine program by the government has seen some significant improvement in the last 4-5 year, despite it being a small contributor to the IPM. Currently there are over 8000 store, which can be taken as increasing depth for the segment. National Digital Health Mission: Government has been working on ironing out the issues (data privacy and physical check-up preference) but the benefits of this policy can change the medical environment with proper patient history and vast pool of data availability. However, key concern remains on the data privacy and protection. READ FOR MORE BUDGET UPDATES
Budget 2022 LIVE: Healthcare Sector, Covid Vaccination Drive Expected to Get Shot in Arm Amid Pandemic

The government in its last Union budget had placed health and well-being as the first of its six pillars, and with India into its third year into the Covid-19 pandemic, that focus is expected to reflect in the Union Budget 2022-2023, as well. After the emergence of a highly-transmissible but milder variant of coronavirus, Omicron, in South Africa, India too has been witnessing its third wave of the pandemic, with an increase in cases that are now slowly beginning to dip. The government is expected to provide a sizable allocation to healthcare-related sectors and for vaccination, with the Economic Survey having classified the latter as a macroeconomic indicator.

Omicron LIVE Updates: Current COVID-19 vaccines provide robust protection against severe disease and hospitalisation caused by both the Delta and Omicron variants, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Nature on Monday, demonstrated that the vaccines induce this protection through cellular immunity or the production of protective immune cells, such as so-called killer and memory cells.

Cellular immunity continues to protect from severe COVID-19 disease despite the Omicron variant’s evasion of neutralising antibodies, the researchers said. The team at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Israel assessed samples from 47 individuals vaccinated with either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

“Our data provide immunological context for the observation that current vaccines still provide robust protection against severe disease and hospitalisation due to the Omicron variant despite substantially reduced neutralising antibody responses and increased breakthrough infection,” said corresponding author Dan H Barouch. The researchers used samples from uninfected individuals who received either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines.

They measured CD8+ T cell and CD4+ T cell responses to the original, Delta and Omicron strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus after one month and then again after eight months following final vaccination. Both CD4 and CD8 cells, also known as T cells, are white blood cells that fight infection and play an important role in the immune system.

The team also assessed antibody responses to the variants at one and eight months. Consistent with previous studies, the scientists observed minimal cross-reactive Omicron-specific neutralising antibodies. In contrast, the data suggested that Omicron-specific CD8+ T cell responses were more than 80 per cent cross-reactive compared with the CD8+ T cell response to the original strain of the virus.

Similarly, more than 80 per cent of Omicron-specific CD4+ T cells demonstrated cross-reactivity, although responses could vary among individuals, the researchers noted. Given the role of CD8+ T cells in clearance of viral infections, it is likely that cellular immunity contributes substantially to vaccine protection against severe SARS-CoV-2 disease,” said Barouch, whose team was involved in the development of Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“This may be particularly relevant for Omicron which dramatically evades neutralising antibody responses,” he said A highly mutated version of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the Omicron variant has been shown to cause breakthrough infections among the vaccinated. This is due to its ability to evade the virus-killing neutralising antibodies that the body makes in response to getting vaccinated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.