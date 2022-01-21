Taking cognisance of the rising COVID-19 cases in the union territory, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday impressed upon all departments to permit a suitable percentage of the workforce to work from home.

The Kerala government on Thursday imposed fresh restrictions in the state as a preventive measure to contain the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A high-level COVID review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan virtually from the United States, decided that only essential services should be allowed on the next two Sundays –January 23 and 30.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Thursday that the existing COVID-19 restrictions would be extended till February 6. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government had imposed curbs since January 4. The restrictions were due to end on January 21.

“The status of COVID-19 was reviewed. In view of the situation, it has been decided to extend all the existing restrictions currently in force till 6th February 2022. All of you are requested to take special precautions and follow the guidelines issued by the government,” the chief minister tweeted. A government order said the ongoing night curfew will continue and schools up to eighth grade will remain closed.

The Telangana government on Thursday extended its earlier orders prohibiting rallies, public meetings, among other measures, till January 31 as part of steps to check the spread of COVID-19. On January 1, the government issued an order prohibiting rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types, including religious, political and cultural events.

Assam on Thursday registered nearly five per cent fall in fresh COVID-19 cases compared to the previous day as 7,929 more people tested positive for the infection, National Health Mission (NHM) said. The coronavirus cases were rising continuously for the past three days. The new infections were detected from 61,359 tests done on Thursday, while the positivity rate increased to 12.92 per cent, the NHM bulletin said.

In Japan, restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across the country beginning Friday as it widens COVID-19 restrictions due to the omicron variant causing cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas. The restraint, which is something of a pre-state of emergency, is the first since September and is scheduled to last through Feb. 13. With three other prefectures Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi under similar measures since early January, the state of restraint now covers 16 areas, or one-third, of the country.

