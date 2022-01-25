Omicron LIVE Updates: Covid Cases Spread Rapidly in Rural Districts; Elderly Account for 84% of Mumbai's 3rd Wave Deaths

As Kerala continues to register a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, the State government on Monday said the educational institutions which have less than 40 per cent attendance for consecutive three days will be closed for two weeks. The COVID-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan virtually from the USA where he is undergoing treatment, decided to declare the educational institutions with less than 40 per cent attendance as clusters.

The State government had earlier decided to impose restrictions at district level on the basis of the number of people admitted to hospitals and authorised the Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups, A, B and C. In the districts falling under A category, all social, cultural, religious, political and public events and weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people. No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals.

Movie theaters, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function in C category districts. Thiruvananthapuram district has been included in the “category C" - where there will be highest restrictions in Kerala is the only district in that category. Theaters, swimming pools, gyms to be closed there.