Omicron LIVE Updates: Deaths in Maha Crosses 100 First Time Since Sept, Fatalities in Mumbai May Remain in Two Digits for 2 More Weeks

“The deaths in Mumbai are likely to remain in two digits for another two weeks or so. These are critical patients and, as per Covid trends seen during the last two waves, daily mortality could be between 10% and 20% in ICUs,” said Dr Avinash Supe, a member of the state task force monitoring Covid deaths, told The Times of India.

The government of Haryana has given a go-ahead to cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50% seating capacity. Educational institutes such as universities, colleges, schools for classes 10-12, coaching/training institutes are allowed to open with effect from February 1 in the state.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro services on weekends will be resumed as per regular timetable from Saturday in view of the ease in restrictions due to improvement in Covid situation in the city, officials said. Weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi from January 8 onwards, following which services had been curtailed.

Schools will open for class 1012 from February 1 in Rajasthan and for classes 69 from February 10, the government said on Friday in its new COVID guidelines. Students will continue to have the option of online education, it said. Markets, other business establishments in the state, will now be able to stay open till 10 pm, while Sunday’s public discipline curfew has been abolished.

Night curfew imposed in 27 cities in Gujarat to curb the coronavirus pandemic has been extended till February 4, an official said on Friday. The decision to extend the date of the night curfew was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a core committee meeting in Gandhinagar, a release said, adding that though number of new coronavirus cases were declining in Gujarat, 12,131 persons were found infected during the last 24 hours. After a sudden surge in cases, the state government had, on January 21, announced night curfew in 19 cities apart from eight major ones where it was imposed much earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.