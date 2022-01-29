Omicron LIVE Updates: Deaths in Maha Crosses 100 First Time Since Sept, Fatalities in Mumbai May Remain in Two Digits for 2 More Weeks

Omicron LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths since September 1 as the fatalities rose to 103 with a jump of over 145% in a day. However, Covid-19 cases dropped to 24,948 from 25,425 in 24 hours.
With 40 deaths, while Pune circle reported the highest number of fatalities, Mumbai reported 30. The toll has remained in two digits since January 16 in Mumbai. Read More
Night curfew imposed in 27 cities in Gujarat to curb the coronavirus pandemic has been extended till February 4, an official said on Friday. The decision to extend the date of the night curfew was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a core committee meeting in Gandhinagar, a release said, adding that though number of new coronavirus cases were declining in Gujarat, 12,131 persons were found infected during the last 24 hours. After a sudden surge in cases, the state government had, on January 21, announced night curfew in 19 cities apart from eight major ones where it was imposed much earlier.
Delhi Metro services on weekends will be resumed as per regular timetable from Saturday in view of the ease in restrictions due to improvement in Covid situation in the city, officials said. Weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi from January 8 onwards, following which services had been curtailed. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, given the improving Covid situation.
The government of Haryana has given a go-ahead to cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50% seating capacity. Educational institutes such as universities, colleges, schools for classes 10-12, coaching/training institutes are allowed to open with effect from February 1 in the state.
Schools will open for class 1012 from February 1 in Rajasthan and for classes 69 from February 10, the government said on Friday in its new COVID guidelines. Students will continue to have the option of online education, it said. Markets, other business establishments in the state, will now be able to stay open till 10 pm, while Sunday’s public discipline curfew has been abolished.
