Omicron LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Pandemic 'Nowhere Near Over', Says WHO; Maha Likely to Reopen Schools From Jan 24

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus poured cold water on the theory that Omicron could mark the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and said “This pandemic is nowhere near over.” Maharashtra is likely to open schools from January 24 and the cabinet will meet on Thursday at 3.30 PM to discuss it.

After a brief respite in the number of infections, India on Wednesday saw a new high for the third wave as the count of daily Covid cases crossed 3 lakh. As per The Times of India report, as of 11 pm, the national tally stood at 3,04,416. On May 15, India had last reported 3,11,077 cases. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 43,697 new coronavirus positive cases, 10 per cent more than the previous day, including 214 Omicron infections, and also saw 49 fatalities. With this, the state’s caseload reached 73,25,825, while the fatality count rose to 1,41,934.

Omicron is continuing to infect the world at a startling speed, with more than 18 million cases reported last week alone, according to WHO. The number of Covid patients in the United States is at a record high and continues to climb, overwhelming hospitals. From Australia to Germany, infections are leaping to never-before-seen levels, putting a significant strain on health care systems.

Meanwhile, Japan on Wednesday widened COVID-19 curbs to the capital Tokyo and a dozen regions covering half the population as the Omicron variant of coronavirus drove record new infections. Already in effect in three regions, the measures, set to run from Friday until Feb. 13, were made official by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after getting the sign-off from an expert panel earlier in the day. “We are battling against an unknown virus, and I hope that we can overcome this situation with sufficient preparation and without excessive fear,” Kishida said.

