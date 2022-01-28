Omicron LIVE Updates: Health Minister to Review Covid Response of Southern States, UTs Today; 95% of Indian Adults Have Received 1st Dose

Omicron LIVE Updates: The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been found in 79 per cent of the samples from Delhi sequenced between January 1 and January 23, according to government data. The Delta variant, which drove the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 infections in April and May last year, was found in 13.70 per cent of the 2,503 samples sequenced during the period. Read More
Union Health Minister to hold review meeting today with southern states, UT’s over COVID situation. The health ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andaman & Nicobar Islands will participate in the video conferencing with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today.
The Delhi government on Thursday lifted weekend curfew in the national capital, along with the odd-even rule for shops. The issue of reopening of schools will be taken up in the next meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). An official said that the government has also granted permission to weddings to be held with maximum of 200 people or 50 per cent of capacity. The 50 per cent capacity rule will also be applicable for bars, restaurants, cinema halls and government offices. READ MORE
With Coronavirus cases on the decline, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday withdrew restrictions such as night curfew and Sunday lockdown while permitting schools to reopen on February 1 for classes 1 to 12. Schools, except nursery and kindergarten, and colleges will reopen on February 1 and resume the direct classes. READ MORE
Arunkumar M Nair, an OT technician who fought the pandemic on the frontlines, breathed with the support of an artificial lung during his half-year-long battle against Covid. READ MORE
More than 50,000 active coronavirus cases in India are from 11 states, as per data provided by the union health ministry in its Covid-19 review meeting on Thursday. Data for state-wise active cases shows that Karnataka has surpassed Maharashtra as on January 27, as compared to last week when Maharashtra had the highest number of active cases in the country. READ MORE
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the world witnessed a staggering 2.1 crore Covid-19 infections last week, an indication of how intense the third wave of Covid-19 is. But there was more. The latest Omicron variant may not be the last of Covid-19, the world’s health body has said. Scientists at WHO believe that another variant, which will spread faster than Omicron, may soon enter the world. READ MORE
As many as 9,672 Omicron samples were found in January in genome sequencing constituting 75 per cent of the total sequenced samples of COVID-19, a huge rise from the December figure of 1,292, the government said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, NCDC Director Dr S K Singh said sub-lineages of Omicron – BA.1 and BA.2 were found in sequenced samples while BA.3 has not been found yet. “We were getting more samples of BA.1 earlier mostly found in travellers but now we are seeing that BA.2 has become more prevalent in the community," Singh said. READ MORE
The Health Ministry on Thursday said that the sub-variant of Omicron or BA.2 is more prevalent in the country. The announcement came during the weekly press briefing of the Union Health Ministry on the Covid-19 situation in India.
The ministry also said that the Omicron variant, which were detected in 1,292 cases during genome sequencing in December 2021, rose to 9,672 in January. It added that though BA.1 and BA.2 variants of Omicron are being detected in India, the BA.3 is not yet detected in the country. READ MORE
The Union Home Ministry on Thursday extended the existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28 in view of the wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant, still raging and 407 districts reporting a positivity rate of over 10 per cent. In a communication to all states and Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said active cases have increased to over 22 lakh even though a majority of the patients are recovering fast and a low percentage of cases are in hospitals. READ MORE
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions. READ MORE
Mumbai on Thursday recorded 1,384 fresh cases of COVID-19, down from 1,858 a day ago, while 12 more people died due to complications related to the infection, the city civic body said. With this, the overall number of COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra capital rose to 10,41,747, while the toll increased to 16,581, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. READ MORE
Ninety five per cent of India’s eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 74 per cent are fully inoculated, the Union health ministry said on Thursday as the total vaccine doses administered has crossed 164.35 crore. Till 7 pm, 49,69,805 vaccine doses have been administered. As many as 1,03,04,847 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.
Also 44281254 adolescents in the 15-18 years age group have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the nation for the remarkable achievement.
According to experts, mild symptoms, faster recovery and fewer fatalities typified the Omicron-driven third wave of the pandemic in the country and fewer patients needed medical care in hospitals. Also, unlike the Delta-driven second wave, Covid has not been the primary reason for most of the deaths this time.
In a tweet, he said that India has achieved the record of administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 95 per cent of its eligible population. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hard work of health workers and public participation, the country is continuously moving forward in this campaign, he said. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.
India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus.
