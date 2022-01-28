Omicron LIVE Updates: Health Minister to Review Covid Response of Southern States, UTs Today; 95% of Indian Adults Have Received 1st Dose

The Health Ministry on Thursday said that the sub-variant of Omicron or BA.2 is more prevalent in the country. The announcement came during the weekly press briefing of the Union Health Ministry on the Covid-19 situation in India.

The ministry also said that the Omicron variant, which were detected in 1,292 cases during genome sequencing in December 2021, rose to 9,672 in January. It added that though BA.1 and BA.2 variants of Omicron are being detected in India, the BA.3 is not yet detected in the country.