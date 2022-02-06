Omicron LIVE Updates: Govt Orders 5 Crore Corbevax Doses, May Go to Adolescents

The Haryana government further eased some COVID-19 restrictions in the state on Saturday, allowing all offices including the private ones to function at full capacity while entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are now allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity. “All offices are allowed to function with their full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms," according to an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA). Earlier, only 50 per cent of the staff was allowed to physically attend offices. All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity while following social distancing, ensuring regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the order said. “Gatherings of more than 100 persons are allowed with prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned," it added.