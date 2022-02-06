Omicron LIVE Updates: Govt Orders 5 Crore Corbevax Doses, May Go to Adolescents

Omicron LIVE Updates: Centre has placed a purchase order with Biological E for five crore doses of its Covid vaccine Corbevax, which are expected to arrive by the end of February. Sources told TOI that once regulatory approvals are conferred, the government may also use the vaccine to expand its vaccination drive to cover adolescents below 15 years since most states are reopening schools. Read More
Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 case tally climbed to 20,41,734 on Saturday with 3,555 fresh infections being detected in the state, while the death toll mounted to 23,303 as 17 more people succumbed to the disease. Two deaths were reported from Jaunpur, and one each from Lucknow, Jhansi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Prayagraj, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Hardoi, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Aligarh, Ballia, Chandauli, Auraiya and Shrawasti, the state government said in a statement here. As many as 7,401 more coronavirus patients recuperated from the disease in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,85,926, it said.
With the addition of 389 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone up to 7,05,426, while four more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 11,817, an official said on Sunday. These new cases and deaths were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,785, while the death toll has reached 3,386, another official said.
The head of the World Health Organization met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday for talks on Covid-19, including on the stalled investigation into the pandemic’s origins. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, visiting Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, posted a picture on Twitter of the pair sitting with officials in a meeting room.
Goa recorded 472 new coronavirus infections and six deaths on Saturday, the state health department said. The case positivity rate (infections found per 100 tests) in the poll-bound state was 10.6 per cent. The tally of infections reached 2,42,156, while the death toll rose to 3,733. With 1,219 patients recovering on Saturday, the tally of recoveries stood at 2,33,208.
Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 1,606 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,45,497 while four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 887 were from the Jammu division and 719 from the Kashmir division, officials said. Jammu district recorded the highest of 307 cases followed by 259 in Doda district, they said. There are 20,663 active cases while the number of recovered patients is 4,20,128, officials said. The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,706.
More demonstrators poured onto the streets of Ottawa and other Canadian cities on Saturday demanding an end to Covid vaccine mandates, as protests against pandemic restrictions entered their second week. In the capital, demonstrators huddled around campfires in bone-chilling temperatures and erected portable saunas and bouncy castles for kids outside Parliament, while waving Canadian flags and shouting anti-government slogans
The Haryana government further eased some COVID-19 restrictions in the state on Saturday, allowing all offices including the private ones to function at full capacity while entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are now allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity. “All offices are allowed to function with their full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms," according to an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA). Earlier, only 50 per cent of the staff was allowed to physically attend offices. All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity while following social distancing, ensuring regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the order said. “Gatherings of more than 100 persons are allowed with prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned," it added.
While Corbevax is currently approved for restricted use only in adults, Biological E has recently completed trials in cohorts of 5-12 years and 12-18 years.
All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity while following social distancing, ensuring regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the order said. "Gatherings of more than 100 persons are allowed with prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned," it added.
Their chants of "freedom" were met with cries of "go home" by a smaller group of counter-protestors fed up with the week-long occupation of the capital.
