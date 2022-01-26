Omicron Updates: 3rd Covid Wave Slows Down in India as Cases Dip, But Kerala Sees Massive Surge, Deaths Sharply Up in Maharashtra

>Coronavirus-Omicron Updates: India registered over 50 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last three weeks alone, breaking record of Covid-19 infections in India as the tally crossed 4 crore on Tuesday. India’s coronavirus tally continues to be the second-highest in the world after the US. The United States has so fat logged in 7.3 crore cases. The Omicron-driven third wave continued to slow down in the country on Tuesday despite a sharp surge in Kerala that witnessed its highest daily count of 55,475. Close to 2.87 lakh new cases were reported in India on Tuesday, up from 2.54 lakh on Monday.

According to a report in Times of India, daily deaths rose by a steep 27% in a day, with 571 fatalities reported on Tuesday, the highest daily count in five months since August 25, 2021, when 603 deaths were recorded. The toll on Monday was 449. Deaths were up sharply in Maharashtra, which reported 86 fatalities on Tuesday, the highest daily toll in 110 days. Of these, Mumbai recorded 10 deaths.

Amid the dip in daily cases, contact tracing ratio has dropped in Mumbai, an analysis of civic numbers revealed. Another report in TOI stated that barely two-three contacts were traced per positive patient in January. From January 6 to January 8, when Mumbai reported more than 20,000 cases every day, less than two contacts were traced per positive case.

The rule states that teams should trace 15 high and low risk contacts for every patient. “However, it was impossible to visit all positive households, screen and prepare reports by evening when there were so many of them. Hence, we contacted most on phone, took details of their conditions and checked if family members have symptoms," Vedika Samjiskar, a health volunteer posted with a south Mumbai ward, was quoted as saying.

The BMC’s epidemiology cell gets a list of positive patients, which is shared with all 24 wards. In each ward, there are dozens of health posts whose staffers do contact tracing. In January, each post suddenly had 90-120 cases to track daily, spiralling up from 7-10 in December, the TOI report stated. Contract tracing involves visiting the patient’s home, screening high-risk contacts and inquiring about low-risk contacts, which can be neighbours, colleagues, etc.

• Other states grappling with surging deaths on Tuesday included Kerala (70), Karnataka (52), Tamil Nadu (48), Gujarat (28), Chhattisgarh (23), Assam (19), Haryana (18), J&K (14) and Andhra Pradesh (12). According to the Times of India report, these were among 12 states and UTs that reported their highest single-day deaths during the third wave on Tuesday. Daily fatalities remained high in several other states, including Bengal (36), Delhi (31), Punjab (30) and Rajasthan (22).

• On Tuesday, daily cases saw a big spike in just two states/UTs — Kerala and J&K. While Kerala reported a very high positivity rate of 49.4% (with one out of every two tests giving a positive result for Covid), J&K posted 6,570 new cases, the highest single-day count in the UT since the start of the pandemic.

