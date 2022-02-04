A group of prominent American lawmakers wrote to President Joe Biden to ensure global supply and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, a move seen as a result of the outreach by India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Global health experts have identified an array of needs where the United States leadership can have a real and immediate impact to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19. Most important is to continue to help countries manage and deliver the vaccines, especially given the generous investment by the United States in purchasing the doses, four top American lawmakers wrote in the letter.