Omicron LIVE Updates: India Logs 3.37L Fresh Cases, Recovery Rate at 93.31%; With Over 48k New Cases, K'taka, Maha See Rapid Spike

Top health experts have not ruled out the possibility of Omicron reinfection and asked people to follow Covid-19 protocol and get vaccinated to check its spread and fatalities.

Intensivist Dr Rahul Pandit, another member of the task force, told The Times of India, “there is still no official Omicron reinfection case reported anywhere in India. But not following Covid-appropriate behaviour after recent Covid recovery is still not an option because one never knows what variant may surface in the future. Therefore, masking and physical distancing are a must to preclude any possible reinfections — whether from Omicron itself or any other SARS-CoV-2 variant.”

The Karnataka government decided to lift the weekend curfew that was in place with an aim to control the spread of COVID-19 infections. However, the night curfew hours between 10 pm to 5 am everyday will continue. This comes as Karnataka registered a steep spike in Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Three large new studies from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlight the importance of getting a booster shot to provide the best protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron currently accounts for more than 99% of coronavirus cases in the United States. The studies, released on Friday, raise the question of whether people with just two vaccine doses should still be considered fully vaccinated. “I think we have to redefine fully vaccinated as three doses,” Dr. William Schaffner, a longtime CDC vaccine adviser who was not involved with the studies, told CNN.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that Covid vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery. In a letter to all states and union territories, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having Covid illness. The suggestion is based on scientific evidence and recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

On Friday, Maharashtra Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Dhananjay Munde directed officials to reopen hostels of his department in coordination with municipal corporations and district administrations as classroom teaching was set to begin in schools in the state from Monday. According to a government release, Munde has directed commissioners in municipal areas, the disaster management department and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads to review the COVID-19 situation to reopen schools, including residential ones, and hostels.

