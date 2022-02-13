Omicron LIVE Updates: Maharashtra’s Daily Case Count Drops by 62% in 1 Week; Less than 1,000 Cases in Delhi for 2nd Consecutive Day

Omicron LIVE Updates: The daily Covid-19 case count in Maharashtra continued to fall on Saturday with the state reporting 4,359 cases, a 20 percent drop compared to Friday. In the week ending on Saturday, the daily tally in Maharashtra fell by not less than 62 percent as the caseload on February 5 was 11,349 cases. Delhi, meanwhile, logged less than 1,000 cases for second day in a row. Read More
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 408.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.80 million and vaccinations to over 10.18 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 410,024,095 and 5,809,171, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,189,927,521.
Daily coronavirus count exceeding the 10,000 mark was not unexpected due to highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant of the infection, said Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung. Singapore reported 10,505 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the fourth time this week that daily infection count exceeded the 10,000 mark.
Goa reported 157 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said. As per a health department bulletin, the caseload rose to 2,44,041 while death toll reached 3,769.
Eight more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Saturday while 444 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally in the state to 7,55,234, according to a medical bulletin. The deaths were reported from districts including Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana. So far, Punjab has reported 17,585 fatalities.
Meghalaya on Saturday logged 86 new COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 92,933, a senior Health department official said. Health Services Director Dr Aman War said that two new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,561.
Eight more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Saturday while 444 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally in the state to 7,55,234, according to a medical bulletin. The deaths were reported from districts including Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana. So far, Punjab has reported 17,585 fatalities.
Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 80, followed by 58 in Jalandhar and 40 in Pathankot. A total of 1,111 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recuperated from the disease to 7,33,402, the bulletin stated.
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Saturday announced that it would lift “all restrictions” that had been imposed in the wake of the recent COVID-19 surge. The chief minister, who chaired a meeting of the crisis management group during the day, took to Twitter to say that the new guidelines will come into force from February 14.
Later, a notification issued by the state home department said that the restrictions which have been done away with include the cap of 200 attendees at weddings and funerals. Besides, schools can run “normally” for all classes. Earlier 50 per cent attendance was allowed for till class 8.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.