Omicron LIVE Updates: India Reports Dip in Covid Numbers with 2,38,018 New Cases, 14.43% TPR; Omicron Wave Ebbing in Mumbai, Says Epidemiologist

Omicron LIVE Updates: The Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) latest Covid-19 management guidelines do not include or recommend the use of oral antivirals, antibiotics, monoclonal antibodies and vitamins. Antiviral remdesivir, given through an IV drip, is recommended for moderate to severely ill patients on oxygen support, and tocilizumad for patients who don’t improve with steroids. Read More
The West Bengal government on Monday announced certain relaxations to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, allowing opening of gyms and holding of ‘jatras’ (traditional theatres) on some conditions, according to an order. Gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity in any given time till 9 pm provided that the staff and users are fully vaccinated or are RT-PCR negative. READ MORE
On reports claiming that she took 5 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Patna Civil Surgeon Dr Vibha Kumari Singh on Monday said, “I’ve taken 3 doses including precautionary dose, not 4-5 doses. I registered myself for the vaccination using Aadhar card, not PAN card. Probe to be done."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda via video conference and said India has showcased its strength by fighting another wave of Covid-19 pandemic with full alertness and caution while also maintaining economic growth. He also invited foreign industry leaders to invest in India and asserted that the youth of the country are ready to take businesses and ideas to new heights. READ MORE
The number of those affected by Omicron cases in Manipur jumped to 39 on Monday from only seven a day ago, a health department bulletin said. Manipur director of health services, K Rajo Singh said in release that 32 Omicron cases were detected in various districts of the state. He urged the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and take both jabs of the vaccine. “Be alert and do not panic", the release added.
The number of West Bengal’s daily Covid-19 cases came down to less than 10,000 after 12 days on Monday, when 9,385 new infections were recorded, according to the health department data. The number of fresh cases on Monday is 5,553 less than Sunday’s as the tally went up to 19,07,084. Altogether 33 fresh fatalities, down from the previous day’s 36, took the death toll to 20,121, the health department said in a bulletin.
Assam reported 6,982 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the biggest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic, raising the tally to 6,53,717, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The new infections were detected out of 64,919 sample tests conducted during the day, with the positivity rate at 10.75 per cent, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. This is the biggest single-day increase in new infections since May 20, 2021.
The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a letter to the district, civic administrations and health departments in the state asking them to use oral anti-viral drug ‘Molnupiravir’ for treatment of symptomatic, adult COVID-19 patients with “abundant caution and in certain conditions". Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), in the letter, requested district and civic authorities to use Molnupiravir with “abundant caution and in certain conditions and in full advised dose".
Punjab’s COVID-19 caseload surged to 6,70,460 on Monday as 6,656 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll climbed to 16,790 with 20 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin. Jalandhar reported 1,279 fresh cases, followed by 1,041 in Ludhiana and 702 in Mohali, the bulletin stated.
Giving a clarion call to world leaders to make 2022 a “true moment of recovery, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has to be confronted with equity and fairness, cautioning that failure to vaccinate every person will give rise to new variants that will bring daily life and economies to a grinding halt. Guterres, in his virtual remarks to the opening of the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF), said: The last two years have demonstrated a simple but brutal truth if we leave anyone behind, we leave everyone behind".
A total of 2,174 COVID-19 cases were detected from 5,236 tests in Goa on Monday at a positivity rate of 41.52 per cent, an official said. The tally in the coastal state was 2,12,649 and six deaths took the toll to 3,563, he said. So far, 1,87,129 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,592 on Monday, the official said. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Goa stood at 17,35,923, he added.
Pune in Maharashtra on Monday recorded 7,708 COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 12,57,593, while the toll rose by 10 to touch 19,302, an official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was over 23 percent, he said.
Over 18,600 people, including more than 2,900 healthcare workers, were given the ‘precaution’ dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday, according to government data. As many as 6,439 people aged above 60 and 9,252 frontline workers were also administered the third dose in the city, data on the CoWIN app showed. People aged 60 and above, healthcare and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago are eligible for the ‘precaution’ dose. According to the CoWIN app, 18,669 people got their ‘precaution’ dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday.
He said this drug has received emergency use authorization (from the Drug Controller General of India) and based on the opinion of some experts it has also been included in treatment protocol circulated on January 6, 2022, in the state subject to certain conditions.
“Subsequently, certain state governments like Odisha have withdrawn this drug from the market. ICMR has also not recommended its use in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (which causes COVID-19). Molnupiravir has not been included in the Standard Treatment Protocol released by the Government of India on January 17, 2022,” Dr Vyas said in the letter.
