Omicron LIVE Updates: India Reports Dip in Covid Numbers with 2,38,018 New Cases, 14.43% TPR; Omicron Wave Ebbing in Mumbai, Says Epidemiologist

These guidelines come days after ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargav flagged concerns about antiviral Molnupiravir.

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a letter to the district, civic administrations and health departments in the state asking them to use oral anti-viral drug ‘Molnupiravir’ for treatment of symptomatic, adult COVID-19 patients with “abundant caution and in certain conditions”. Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), in the letter, requested district and civic authorities to use Molnupiravir with “abundant caution and in certain conditions and in full advised dose”.

He said this drug has received emergency use authorization (from the Drug Controller General of India) and based on the opinion of some experts it has also been included in treatment protocol circulated on January 6, 2022, in the state subject to certain conditions.

“Subsequently, certain state governments like Odisha have withdrawn this drug from the market. ICMR has also not recommended its use in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (which causes COVID-19). Molnupiravir has not been included in the Standard Treatment Protocol released by the Government of India on January 17, 2022,” Dr Vyas said in the letter.

The number of West Bengal’s daily Covid-19 cases came down to less than 10,000 after 12 days on Monday, when 9,385 new infections were recorded, according to the health department data. The number of fresh cases on Monday is 5,553 less than Sunday’s as the tally went up to 19,07,084. Altogether 33 fresh fatalities, down from the previous day’s 36, took the death toll to 20,121, the health department said in a bulletin.

Over 18,600 people, including more than 2,900 healthcare workers, were given the ‘precaution’ dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday, according to government data. As many as 6,439 people aged above 60 and 9,252 frontline workers were also administered the third dose in the city, data on the CoWIN app showed.

